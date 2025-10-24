Will Lionel Messi play? Projected lineups for Inter Miami vs. Nashville SC in MLS Cup Playoffs Round One Game 1

The moment has arrived for Inter Miami, the club led by Lionel Messi, to begin its 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs campaign — and yet, a familiar question lingers over Fort Lauderdale: will he play? After a season defined by records, trophies, and breathtaking goals, the Argentine’s fitness has once again taken center stage on the eve of a crucial postseason clash.

On Friday night, Miami will host Nashville SC in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference Round One best-of-three series at Chase Stadium. For Javier Mascherano’s side, this match is not only about redemption after last year’s early exit but about proving that this era of global stars — Messi, Luis Suarez, Jordi Alba, and Sergio Busquets — still has one more historic run left in it.

The Herons entered the playoffs riding a wave of optimism. Just days before the opening match, the club announced that Messi had signed a three-year contract extension, tying him to South Florida through 2028. The deal ensures that he will remain the face of the franchise when Miami Freedom Park opens next season.

But there’s no time for sentiment in October soccer. Miami, led by coach Javier Mascherano, now turns its focus to the MLS Cup — the only major trophy missing from the club’s short but glittering Messi-era resume.

The Herons finished third in the Eastern Conference with 65 points, nine fewer than their record-breaking tally last year. They are now chasing redemption after a shocking Round One exit to Atlanta United in the 2024 Playoffs — a defeat many considered the biggest upset in MLS history.

Nashville SC: Quiet confidence and high stakes

For Nashville SC, this is the chance to prove it belongs among the elite. Under coach B.J. Callaghan, the club enjoyed one of its best seasons to date, finishing sixth in the East with 54 points and lifting the 2025 U.S. Open Cup — the first major trophy in franchise history.

Their strength lies in the lethal pairing of Sam Surridge and Hany Mukhtar, who combined for 40 goals this season. Still, the Coyotes’ history against Inter Miami is daunting. Since Messi’s arrival, they’ve never beaten the Herons — zero wins, six losses, and two draws across all competitions. Their defensive leader, Walker Zimmerman, and goalkeeper Joe Willis will need to deliver the performance of their careers to keep Messi and Luis Suarez quiet.

Will Lionel Messi feature?

In the buildup to Friday’s clash, fans grew uneasy when Messi missed Tuesday’s training session. Rumors quickly spread about a possible setback, especially after such an intense run of matches to close the regular season. Reporter Jose Armando later revealed that the Argentine captain was suffering from mild back pain, not a new injury. The club confirmed that he was simply being rested as a precaution.

By Wednesday, Messi was back at Miami’s training facility, smiling, shooting, and, most importantly, pain-free. What’s more, Inter Miami posted photos of him on social media with the caption: “Back and ready.”

Mascherano soon addressed the media to clarify the situation. “On Monday, when we returned to training, he was dealing with some back discomfort,” he said. “On Tuesday, we preferred that he rest to avoid making it worse, but yesterday he trained normally and completed the entire session with the group.” The coach ended the suspense with a simple statement: “He’s fully fit and ready to play the full 90 minutes — and even more if necessary.” That should be all the reassurance Miami fans need.

Inter Miami vs. Nashville SC: Projected lineups

Inter Miami projected XI (4-4-2): Rios Novo; Fray, Allen, Falcon, Alba; De Paul, Bright, Busquets, Segovia; Messi; Suarez.

Nashville SC projected XI (4-4-2): Willis; Najar, Zimmerman, Maher, Lovitz; Shaffelburg, Brugman, Tagseth, Muyl; Mukhtar, Surridge.

