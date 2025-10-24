Trending topics:
Serie A
Why isn’t Christian Pulisic playing for Milan against Pisa in Serie A?

martina alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Christian Pulisic of AC Milan celebrates after scoring.
© Jonathan Moscrop/Getty ImagesChristian Pulisic of AC Milan celebrates after scoring.

When Christian Pulisic’s name didn’t appear on Milan’s team sheet ahead of its Serie A clash with Pisa, fans were left puzzled. After all, the American forward has been one of their most consistent performers since the start of the campaign. Yet, as the Rossoneri prepare to host the newly-promoted Tuscan side at the San Siro, one of its brightest stars is nowhere to be seen.

For Milan, the task seems simple on paper — first place versus last. But without Pulisic, the team’s dynamic in attack is set to be tested. The Rossoneri enter the eighth round of Serie A sitting at the top with 16 points, just ahead of Inter, Napoli, and Roma. A victory against Pisa would temporarily give Massimiliano Allegri’s men a four-point cushion before the weekend’s heavyweight clashes.

For the Pisa clash, Allegri named a rotated side. With Christopher Nkunku only fit enough for the bench, and Ruben Loftus-CheekPervis Estupinan, and Adrien Rabiot still unavailable, the manager had to rely on young players like Samuele Ricci and Davide Bartesaghi to fill the gaps. But the big question lingers: why isn’t Christian Pulisic playing?

The reason for Pulisic’s absence revealed

As reported by the club, Pulisic suffered a low-grade tear in his right hamstring while on international duty with the United States. The incident occurred during a friendly against Australia, where he felt discomfort and was forced off early.

pulisic usmnt injury

Christian Pulisic of the United States leaves the game after picking up an injury vs Australia.

The Italian side confirmed the diagnosis after an MRI scan, noting that he would be re-evaluated in approximately 10 days. The expected recovery window is around three weeks, which rules him out not only for the Pisa game but also for the next few Serie A fixtures. In fact, manager Allegri has already resigned himself to being without the winger until after the next international break. 

“It’s highly unlikely he’ll be back before November,” the coach admitted. The club’s cautious approach reflects a desire to avoid aggravating the injury, knowing that a premature return could lead to a longer absence.

Milan faces Serie A penalty-taker dilemma without Christian Pulisic: Will it be Santiago Gimenez, Luka Modric, or someone else?

Milan faces Serie A penalty-taker dilemma without Christian Pulisic: Will it be Santiago Gimenez, Luka Modric, or someone else?

When could Pulisic return?

The most optimistic timeline suggests that Pulisic could make his comeback against Parma on November 8, or eventually in time for the derby against Inter on November 23, a match that could have major implications for the title race. For now, Milan’s medical staff are prioritizing rest and controlled recovery.

The 27-year-old USMNT star’s absence leaves a void, not just in performance but also in mentality. His influence on and off the pitch has been clear since joining from Chelsea, helping the Red and Blacks blend experience with intensity in attack.

With Santiago Gimenez still settling into life at San Siro and Luka Modric anchoring the midfield, fans have begun to wonder: if a crucial penalty were awarded, who would step up to the spot for the Rossoneri?

After only 6 months in the club, defender Kyle Walker admitted he shouldn't have left Manchester City to join Christian Pulisic’s AC Milan.

After battling years of inconsistency and injuries, Christian Pulisic has hit peak form at AC Milan, emerging as their top scorer. His undeniable impact has even drawn surprising praise from a legendary team player and World Cup winner, underscoring the USMNT star's vital role on the roster.

