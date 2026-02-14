Christian Pulisic delivers statement reaction to Milan’s victory vs. Pisa in Serie A after returning from injury

Christian Pulisic made his long-awaited return to action as Milan edged past Pisa in a tense Serie A encounter, and the American winger wasted no time acknowledging the significance of the victory. The night was filled with drama, late goals, and disciplinary twists, but it also marked an important personal milestone for Pulisic after his recent injury setback.

While the match itself showcased Milan’s resilience and title credentials, Pulisic’s subtle reaction afterward added another layer to a growing narrative around his recovery and his role in the club’s season-defining campaign.

The Rossoneri secured a 2-1 victory over Pisa on Friday, in a tightly contested Serie A fixture at the Arena Garibaldi. Despite dominating possession and creating clearer chances, they had to wait until the final minutes to secure all three points.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek opened the scoring in the 39th minute with a header, capitalizing on a precise cross from Zachary Athekame. Pisa equalized through Felipe Loyola in the 71st minute, but veteran midfielder Luka Modric restored Milan’s lead in the 85th minute with a decisive strike, assisted by Samuele Ricci. The match also saw Niclas Fullkrug miss a penalty and Adrien Rabiot receive a late red card, adding tension to the closing stages.

The victory extended Milan’s unbeaten Serie A run to 23 matches, strengthening their position near the top of the table and keeping pressure on the league leader. The result was particularly valuable given the upcoming fixtures involving rival clubs, highlighting the importance of capitalizing on every opportunity in the title race. Pisa, meanwhile, remained 19th in the table and winless in 14 league matches, deepening their relegation concerns despite a spirited performance against one of Italy’s strongest teams.

Pulisic marks return from injury

Pulisic returned to the pitch after missing recent action due to bursitis, coming off the bench for a brief cameo. He played just 14 minutes, but his presence was a positive sign for Milan, especially with several attackers still not fully fit.

Massimiliano Allegri had previously confirmed that the American was only fit for limited minutes, which explained his role as a substitute rather than a starter. Nevertheless, his return marked a significant step in his recovery process after a frustrating spell on the sidelines.

Christian Pulisic and Luka Modric of AC Milan celebrate

How did Pulisic react?

After the match, Pulisic shared a brief but symbolic reaction on social media. He posted three applause emojis on his Instagram story to celebrate both Milan’s victory and his return. Though understated, the message carried meaning. It symbolized relief, satisfaction, and optimism, a simple yet telling sign that Pulisic felt encouraged by both his fitness progress and the team’s performance.

Christian Pulisic via Instagram

Despite being without a goal in 2026 so far, the 27-year-old remains one of Milan’s most decisive and consistent players. His return against the Nerazzurri, even in limited minutes, was seen as an encouraging sign that he will soon regain full fitness and resume his role as a key attacking weapon.

