How much does the Adidas Trionda cost? Prices and where to buy the 2026 World Cup ball

Ahead of the 2026 World Cup, the Adidas Trionda has been selected as the tournament’s official match ball. It features a design that represents the three host nations: United States, Canada, and Mexico. In addition, the Trionda incorporates the latest FIFA technology, meaning its value depends on the different editions available.

Due to its collectible value, the Adidas Trionda ranges from $25 to $170, depending on the different versions. The most affordable option is the Club Version, designed for casual games and unofficial matches. Adidas also offers the League Version for $45, which is designed for training sessions and recreational play. However, the 2026 World Cup has two other editions of much higher quality.

Seeking higher quality, the Adidas Trionda comes in the Competition Version for $65, featuring premium materials and a thermally bonded panel designed for professional matches. However, Adidas also offers its most advanced edition: The Pro Version, priced at $170. This edition will be used at the 2026 World Cup, as it features premium materials and cutting-edge technology such as the “connected-ball” sensor used for VAR.

Unlike previous World Cup editions, Adidas has decided to offer a collectible pack featuring 15 mini balls from different editions of the tournament for $250. While these versions do not include any technology like the Pro Version, they provide the opportunity to collect previous editions that were not possible to obtain a few years ago.

A detailed view of adidas TRIONDA FIFA World Cup match balls.

Adidas Trionda sets a new standard in World Cup technology

Adidas has been a long-term partner of FIFA, serving as the standard for every World Cup. However, the Adidas Trionda features only four panels, compared to the 20 panels used in the Al Rihla Pro 2022 edition. Far from being the only revolution, Adidas has also decided to reposition the sensor, moving it from the center to the side.

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With fewer panels and a relocated sensor, the Adidas Trionda is designed to be a much more controlled ball and better suited to players’ needs. In addition, the sensor batteries last more than six hours and can be charged wirelessly. Alongside this, the sensors provide 3D spatial acceleration, spin velocity, and directional deflection in real time, giving VAR more detailed information to make decisions.

Where can you buy the 2026 World Cup ball?

If you want to buy the Adidas Trionda, the official ball of the 2026 World Cup, the safest places to purchase it are the Adidas official store, the FIFA official shop, and sports retailers. While it can be found on numerous websites, these are the only places that guarantee the authenticity of the product.

Being the direct manufacturers of the Trionda, the Adidas official store is the most common place to purchase the ball, as it offers much greater availability across all versions, including the Pro edition reserved for professional athletes.

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As a direct alternative, the FIFA Official Store also has all four editions of the Trionda available, maintaining the same pricing as Adidas. However, they often have limited availability of certain editions, something that is less common with the previous option.

As a final alternative, the Adidas Trionda can be purchased through authorized sports retailers. However, these vary depending on the country, region, and city. Therefore, the availability of some editions of the ball may be limited. Nevertheless, they can be a good option if you find immediate availability.