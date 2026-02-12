Trending topics:
Serie A
Christian Pulisic’s availability clarified as Milan boss Massimiliano Allegri reveals final decision on whether USMNT star will feature in Serie A fixture vs. Pisa

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

AC Milan's Massimiliano Allegri and Christian Pulisic.
© Marco Luzzani/Jonathan Moscrop/Getty ImagesAC Milan's Massimiliano Allegri and Christian Pulisic.

Christian Pulisic and Massimiliano Allegri stand at the center of Milan’s latest fitness dilemma as the club prepares to return to Serie A action after a disrupted schedule and mounting injury concerns. With the title race tightening and expectations rising around the American star, the Rossoneri face a crucial moment in their campaign, and the uncertainty surrounding Pulisic’s availability has become one of the key talking points ahead of the clash with Pisa.

For Allegri, managing Pulisic’s recovery is part of a broader balancing act between immediate results and long-term ambitions. The winger’s season has been defined by flashes of brilliance interrupted by physical setbacks, and the latest update on his condition adds another layer of intrigue to Milan’s tactical plans.

Pulisic’s campaign has been a tale of promise and frustration. The American winger has been one of the club’s most productive players this season, scoring 10 goals in 20 appearances, yet his rhythm has been repeatedly disrupted by injuries. A hamstring tear on international duty, recurring muscular problems, and, most recently, bursitis near the hip have limited his minutes and consistency.

Despite his explosive start to the campaign, the 27-year-old star has failed to register a goal contribution in 2026, a stark contrast to his early-season form. His availability has fluctuated, and Allegri has often been forced to manage his workload carefully to avoid aggravating lingering issues.

Christian Pulisic of AC Milan in action against David de Gea goalkeeper of ACF Fiorentina

Milan visits Pisa with aim to extend unbeaten run

Milan enters the clash with Pisa sitting near the top of the Serie A table and chasing both Champions League qualification and a potential title push. Allegri’s side has remained unbeaten in the league for an extended stretch of 22 league games and is fresh off a convincing victory over Bologna, achieved without Pulisic in the squad.

The fixture congestion ahead adds urgency to every decision. With multiple league matches packed into a short window, Allegri must rotate wisely while maintaining momentum in a tightly contested title race involving Inter and other challengers.

What did Allegri say about Pulisic?

As speculation grew around Pulisic’s readiness, Allegri finally clarified the situation during his pre-match press conference. The Milan coach confirmed that the winger has returned to group training and is available for selection, but with significant limitations. “Pulisic will be available. He trained with the team for the first time yesterday, but he only has 15-20 minutes in his legs,” Allegri explained.

That brief window of potential playing time reveals both progress and caution. Pulisic is fit enough to feature off the bench, but not ready to start, highlighting the delicate balance Milan must strike between using his attacking quality and protecting his long-term fitness.

Even with limited minutes, the USMNT ace could play a decisive role against Pisa. Allegri hinted that the American winger may be used as an impact substitute, especially with other attackers like Rafael Leao, Christopher Nkunku, and Niclas Fullkrug competing for starting roles.

