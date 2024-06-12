Euro 2024 is the first edition of the European Championship to air on FOX, and the broadcaster released its group-stage schedule. FOX is new to the Euros, but it is not new to international tournaments. FOX has broadcasted the men’s and women’s World Cup tournaments since the 2015 edition in Canada. Additionally, FOX has the rights to the CONMEBOL Copa America. It took over that role in the last Copa America in 2021.

To commemorate the addition of the Euros to its portfolio, FOX is welcoming a talented assortment of talent. That includes both in-studio crews and commentator pairings. The studio crew for FOX has the likes of Alexi Lalas, Maurice Edu and Stu Holden. However, it also features a handful of people based out of Europe. Giorgio Chiellini, Daniel Sturridge, Peter Schmeichel and Ariane Hingst.

There will be four commentary pairings working the 51 games at Euro 2024. That features the familiar voices of Ian Darke, Derek Rae and Jacqui Oatley. Each of those three names was a part of FOX’s World Cup commentary at the World Cup in Qatar. The fourth play-by-play voice is Darren Fletcher, who has ample experience calling the Premier League and UEFA Champions League.

Their analysts are familiar as well. Landon Donovan, Robert Green, Warren Barton and Owen Hargreaves will be providing insight during games for their play-by-play counterparts. Now, we know which games in particular they will be working.

FOX broadcast schedule for Euro 2024 group-stage games

The group-stage games at Euro 2024 divide among three places to watch. Yet, the FOX broadcasters will not be available for five of the games. Fubo has the exclusive rights to those games, and it will use the world feed commentators for those contests.

Regardless, here are the pairings and assignments for the 31 games available on FOX. All of the following times are US Eastern Time.

Matchday 1

Friday, June 14

3 p.m. — Germany vs. Scotland. FOX. — Ian Darke and Landon Donovan.

Saturday, June 15

Noon — Spain vs. Croatia. FOX. — Derek Rae and Robert Green.

3 p.m. — Italy vs. Albania. FOX. — Jacqui Oatley and Warren Barton.

Sunday, June 16

9 a.m. — Poland vs. The Netherlands. Fox Sports 1. — Derek Rae and Robert Green.

Noon — Slovenia vs. Denmark. Fox Sports 1. — Darren Fletcher and Warren Barton.

3 p.m. — Serbia vs. England. FOX. — Ian Darke and Landon Donovan.

Monday, June 17

Noon — Belgium vs. Slovakia. Fox Sports 1. — Jacqui Oatley and Warren Barton.

3 p.m. — Austria vs. France. FOX. — Ian Darke and Landon Donovan.

Tuesday, June 18

3 p.m. — Portugal vs. Czech Republic. FOX. — Darren Fletcher and Owen Hargreaves.

Matchday 2

Wednesday, June 19

9 a.m. — Croatia vs. Albania. Fox Sports 1. — Jacqui Oatley and Warren Barton.

Noon — Germany vs. Hungary. Fox Sports 1. — Derek Rae and Robert Green.

3 p.m. — Scotland vs. Switzerland. FOX. — Darren Fletcher and Owen Hargreaves.

Thursday, June 20

9 a.m. — Slovenia vs. Serbia. Fox Sports 1. — Derek Rae and Robert Green.

Noon — Denmark vs. England. Fox Sports 1. — Darren Fletcher and Owen Hargreaves.

3 p.m. — Spain vs. Italy. FOX. — Ian Darke and Landon Donovan.

Friday, June 21

Noon — Poland vs. Austria. Fox Sports 1. — Jacqui Oatley and Warren Barton.

3 p.m. — Netherlands vs. France. FOX. — Ian Darke and Landon Donovan.

Saturday, June 22

Noon — Turkey vs. Portugal. FOX. Noon. — Derek Rae and Robert Green.

3 p.m. — Belgium vs. Romania. FOX. — Darren Fletcher and Landon Donovan.

Matchday 3

Sunday, June 23

3 p.m. — Scotland vs. Hungary. Fox Sports 1. — Jacqui Oatley and Warren Barton.

3 p.m. — Switzerland vs. Germany. FOX. — Derek Rae and Robert Green.

Monday, June 24

3 p.m. — Albania vs. Spain. Fox Sports 1. — Darren Fletcher and Owen Hargreaves.

3 p.m. — Croatia vs. Italy. FOX. — Ian Darke and Landon Donovan.

Tuesday, June 25

Noon — France vs. Poland. FOX. — Darren Fletcher and Owen Hargreaves.

Noon — Netherlands vs. Austria. Fox Sports 1. — Jacqui Oatley and Warren Barton.

3 p.m. — England vs. Slovenia. FOX. — Ian Darke and Landon Donovan.

3 p.m. — Denmark vs. Serbia. Fox Sports 1. — Derek Rae and Robert Green.

Wednesday, June 26

Noon — Ukraine vs. Belgium. FOX. — Derek Rae and Robert Green.

Noon — Slovakia vs. Romania. Fox Sports 1. — Jacqui Oatley and Warren Barton.

3 p.m. — Georgia vs. Portugal. FOX. — Ian Darke and Landon Donovan.

3 p.m. — Czechia vs. Turkey. Fox Sports 1. — Darren Fletcher and Owen Hargreaves.

PHOTO: IMAGO