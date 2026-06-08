How to watch Peru vs Spain match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 International Friendly

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Peru vs Spain on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Peru vs Spain WHAT International Friendly WHEN 10:00pm ET / 7:00pm PT • Monday, June 8, 2026 WHERE Fubo, DirecTV Stream, FS2, Hulu + Live TV and ViX STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Peru will get a major test on its path toward the World Cup when it squares off against reigning European champions Spain in an international friendly. While the South American side continues its rebuilding process, Spain arrives as one of the tournament favorites.

With Barcelona star Lamine Yamal headlining a talented squad, La Roja is aiming to win its first World Cup title since 2010. With both teams looking to build momentum ahead of the global stage, this is a game soccer fans won’t want to miss.

More details on how to watch With With Fubo , you can watch Peru vs Spain and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.

Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.

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Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.

The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.

If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.

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