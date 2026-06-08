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How to watch Peru vs Spain match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 International Friendly

Leonardo Herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

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Alex Baena of Spain
© Florencia Tan Jun/Getty ImagesAlex Baena of Spain
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Peru vs Spain on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Peru vs Spain
WHAT International Friendly
WHEN 10:00pm ET / 7:00pm PT • Monday, June 8, 2026
WHERE Fubo, DirecTV Stream, FS2, Hulu + Live TV and ViX
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Peru will get a major test on its path toward the World Cup when it squares off against reigning European champions Spain in an international friendly. While the South American side continues its rebuilding process, Spain arrives as one of the tournament favorites.

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With Barcelona star Lamine Yamal headlining a talented squad, La Roja is aiming to win its first World Cup title since 2010. With both teams looking to build momentum ahead of the global stage, this is a game soccer fans won’t want to miss.

More details on how to watch

With Fubo, you can watch Peru vs Spain and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.
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Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.
The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
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How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.
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