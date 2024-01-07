Here are all of the details of where you can watch Empoli vs AC Milan on US television and via legal streaming:
|WHO
|Empoli vs AC Milan
|WHAT
|Serie A
|WHEN
|6:30am ET / 3:30am PT • Sunday, January 7, 2024
|WHERE
|Paramount+
|FREE TRIAL
|WATCH NOW
Paramount+ is now offering a 7-day free trial promotion for new subscribers, giving fans the ability to watch a ton of soccer fans (and other content) for free.
After the 7-day trial, Paramount+ is just $5.99 per month.
Paramount+ features more than 2,000 live matches each year. In addition to Serie A, the extensive portfolio of soccer properties also includes Coppa Italia, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League; The Women’s Cup; NWSL; Concacaf national team competitions (Men’s World Cup Qualifiers, Women’s World Cup Qualifiers, Men’s Nations League, and Women’s Nations League); Argentina’s Liga Profesional de Fútbol; Brazil’s Campeonato Brasileirão Série A; and AFC competitions (AFC Asian Qualifiers – Road to Qatar, AFC Champions League, AFC Women’s Asian Cup and AFC Asian Cup).
Paramount+ includes exclusive original programs such as Evil, Star Trek Discovery, Star Trek Picard, The Good Fight, and The Stand, as well as movies including A Quiet Place Part II, Infinite and more. You can also stream CBSN (CBS News), CBS Sports HQ and ET Live, as well as — with the Premium Plan — your local CBS network.
Paramount+ is available on PC or Mac as well as Roku, iPhone and Android phones, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, PlayStation 4, Samsung smart TV, Vizio and XBOX One.
Here are the steps to sign up for your 7-day free trial to Paramount+:
1. After clicking the ‘Try It Free’ button, you’ll see the following page that explains the two choices you’ll find. Click ‘Continue’ to be presented with the options:
2. Choose between the ‘Limited Commercials’ or ‘Commercial Free’ option. If you want to save over 15% with an annual plan, click the checkbox. Then hit ‘Continue’ to move on.
