Frenkie de Jong’s harsh criticism after Barcelona’s disallowed goal in Copa del Rey defeat: ‘If it’s not AI…’

Barcelona has too many defensive issues to compete with the best teams in Europe. Thursday’s embarrassing defeat to Atlético Madrid in the first leg of the Copa del Rey semifinals made that clear. However, a disallowed goal by Pau Cubarsí sparked strong criticism from Frenkie de Jong.

The first half saw only one team on the field, with Atlético Madrid scoring all four goals before the break. A comeback seemed possible early in the second half when Cubarsí scored, but a VAR intervention denied that possibility after a six-minute wait.

De Jong had a clear response when asked about the offside images that were shown: “If what was called on the field is the image I saw, and if it’s not AI, because these days you never know, then it’s a scandal. It’s very clear.”

Joan Laporta on the referees

There were many opinions about the controversial decision. Even if the outcome was unlikely to change, reactions were widespread. Joan Laporta was among the most critical in an online post.

The president, who has resigned to run again in the March 15 elections, urged fans to keep believing in the players because they can overturn the score, while also denouncing the current refereeing situation.

Laporta wrote: “The goal wrongfully disallowed to Cubarsí reminds us of Lamine Yamal’s in Anoeta. Nothing is innocent. That’s why we must fight against everything and everybody.”

Laporta complained about Atlético Madrid’s pitch

The presidential candidate also showed support for the team as he prepared for the election, and he criticized the condition of Atlético Madrid’s pitch for the match.

Laporta said in his message: “Unfortunately, yesterday we suffered a series of adversities, from the pitch in poor condition to a wrongfully disallowed goal that prevented us from starting the comeback that would have been possible with everyone’s support.”

