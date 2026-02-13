Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Copa del Rey
Comments

Frenkie de Jong’s harsh criticism after Barcelona’s disallowed goal in Copa del Rey defeat: ‘If it’s not AI…’

Mauro Tognacca

By Mauro Tognacca

Follow us on Google!
Frenkie de Jong commented on the disallowed goal
© David Ramos/Getty ImagesFrenkie de Jong commented on the disallowed goal

Barcelona has too many defensive issues to compete with the best teams in Europe. Thursday’s embarrassing defeat to Atlético Madrid in the first leg of the Copa del Rey semifinals made that clear. However, a disallowed goal by Pau Cubarsí sparked strong criticism from Frenkie de Jong.

The first half saw only one team on the field, with Atlético Madrid scoring all four goals before the break. A comeback seemed possible early in the second half when Cubarsí scored, but a VAR intervention denied that possibility after a six-minute wait.

De Jong had a clear response when asked about the offside images that were shown: “If what was called on the field is the image I saw, and if it’s not AI, because these days you never know, then it’s a scandal. It’s very clear.”

Joan Laporta on the referees

There were many opinions about the controversial decision. Even if the outcome was unlikely to change, reactions were widespread. Joan Laporta was among the most critical in an online post.

Tweet placeholder

The president, who has resigned to run again in the March 15 elections, urged fans to keep believing in the players because they can overturn the score, while also denouncing the current refereeing situation.

Advertisement
Coach Flick issues wake-up call to Lamine Yamal’s Barcelona after 4-0 crushing defeat vs. Atletico Madrid

see also

Coach Flick issues wake-up call to Lamine Yamal’s Barcelona after 4-0 crushing defeat vs. Atletico Madrid

Laporta wrote: “The goal wrongfully disallowed to Cubarsí reminds us of Lamine Yamal’s in Anoeta. Nothing is innocent. That’s why we must fight against everything and everybody.”

Laporta complained about Atlético Madrid’s pitch

The presidential candidate also showed support for the team as he prepared for the election, and he criticized the condition of Atlético Madrid’s pitch for the match.

Laporta said in his message: “Unfortunately, yesterday we suffered a series of adversities, from the pitch in poor condition to a wrongfully disallowed goal that prevented us from starting the comeback that would have been possible with everyone’s support.”

Advertisement
200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Real Madrid coach Arbeloa fires back at Hansi Flick after Copa del Rey defeat to Atletico Madrid: ‘Ask Barcelona’

Real Madrid coach Arbeloa fires back at Hansi Flick after Copa del Rey defeat to Atletico Madrid: ‘Ask Barcelona’

Real Madrid manager Álvaro Arbeloa responded to Hansi Flick's comment after Barcelona's defeat in Copa del Rey

Coach Flick issues wake-up call to Lamine Yamal’s Barcelona after 4-0 crushing defeat vs. Atletico Madrid

Coach Flick issues wake-up call to Lamine Yamal’s Barcelona after 4-0 crushing defeat vs. Atletico Madrid

After the crushing 4-0 defeat against Atletico Madrid in the Copa del Rey semifinals, FC Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick issued a wake-up call to Lamine Yamal and the rest of the players.

Christian Pulisic’s AC Milan reportedly interested in $30 million Barcelona youngster

Christian Pulisic’s AC Milan reportedly interested in $30 million Barcelona youngster

A Barcelona player could become Christian Pulisic's teammate at Milan in the following transfer window.

Japanese league revolutionizes soccer with MLS-style rule change to eliminate draws: How does it work?

Japanese league revolutionizes soccer with MLS-style rule change to eliminate draws: How does it work?

In a move reminiscent of Major League Soccer, Japan’s top division has adopted a rule designed to eliminate draws.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo