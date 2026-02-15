Barcelona’s Hansi Flick issues major Raphinha and Marcus Rashford injury update ahead LaLiga clash vs. Girona

Even though they arrived as clear favorites to defeat Atlético Madrid, Barcelona suffered a surprising thrashing. Exposing the flaws in their high press, Los Colchoneros managed to score four goals. However, the Blaugranas already have another challenge ahead, as they face Girona in LaLiga and are under obligation to win. Ahead of this match, coach Hansi Flick reveals key details regarding the injury status of Raphinha and Marcus Rashford.

According to Hansi Flick in his most recent press conference, Raphinha is fully fit ahead of the game vs. Girona and even trained with the team on Saturday, February 14. Despite this, the coach did not confirm whether the Brazilian will start or come off the bench, as his return to the pitch could be handled cautiously. With this, Barcelona recover their best player to strengthen their grip at the top of LaLiga.

Unlike the Brazilian, Marcus Rashford remains out of Barcelona’s squad, as he did not even take part in team training on Saturday. Even so, the Englishman hopes not to be sidelined for long, but the Blaugranas will not rush his return, Hansi Flick reported. Given the player’s extensive injury history, they are choosing to proceed carefully, avoiding any serious setback that could hinder his progress heading into the final stretch of the season.

Alongside Raphinha’s return, Hansi Flick announced that Pedri could also be ready for the game against Girona, giving Barcelona the chance to recover their best version heading into the decisive final stretch of the season. In addition, the coach revealed that Pablo Gavi has impressed him in training after coming back from a long-term injury; however, he will not be available until March, meaning the team would gain even more options to compete for all titles.

Raphinha of FC Barcelona.

Barcelona players reportedly demand tactical changes from Hansi Flick

Unlike previous matches, Barcelona looked significantly weakened throughout the entire game. The absence of Marcus Rashford and Raphinha proved particularly difficult, as coach Hansi Flick had to face Atletico Madrid without a natural left winger. After the tough defeat in the first leg of the Copa del Rey semifinals, some players have reportedly requested certain changes from the coach ahead of the final stretch of the season.

According to The Athletic, several Barcelona players spoke directly with Hansi Flick in the dressing room. In doing so, they called for more pragmatism in key matches and greater tactical flexibility against certain opponents, as they believe a high press is not sustainable without players such as Raphinha or Pedri. Rather than signaling conflict, both sides are seeking feedback to compete for every title this season.

Far from being changes intended only for top-level opponents, Barcelona could begin to implement them in the next match against Girona. However, they may not face many difficulties, as their opponent does not possess a counterattacking style as aggressive as Atletico Madrid’s, meaning the high press could once again be a key factor. Even so, coach Hansi Flick could still make adjustments to his approach ahead of the game.