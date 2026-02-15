Trending topics:
Bruno Fernandes’ Manchester United may welcome back a key player as Serie A star reportedly pushes for Premier League return

By Daniel Villar Pardo

© Carl Recine/Getty ImagesBruno Fernandes of Manchester United applauds the fans.

Despite an unstable start to the season, the arrival of Michael Carrick at Manchester United has given the team new life. After five consecutive unbeaten matches, they are now fully focused on planning for next season, aiming to strengthen the roster in a significant way. In that context, Bruno Fernandes could be close to welcoming back a former star player, as a Serie A standout is reportedly pushing for a return to the Premier League.

According to TuttoMercato, Scott McTominay is reportedly highly interested in returning to the Premier League, prompting Manchester United to be quite open to the possibility. Under contract until 2028, the Scotsman would command a significant transfer fee from Napoli, as he is considered a cornerstone of the Serie A team. Nevertheless, the player is said to be seeking a return to the Red Devils to silence his critics and prove his true talent at the club.

Unlike his tenure at Manchester United, McTominay has transformed into a world-class box-to-box midfielder. Scoring 23 goals in 70 games with Napoli, he has demonstrated impressive offensive skills while maintaining defensive solidity. As a complete player, Scott’s potential return to Manchester United would perfectly fit the team, especially as they look to reshape their midfield following Casemiro’s departure at the end of the season.

Even though the Scottish midfielder is supposedly chasing a Premier League return, Napoli are not open to transferring him. As reported by Nicolò Schira on X, formerly Twitter, the Italian side is offering Scott McTominay a contract extension until 2030, with an option until 2031. Moreover, the 29-year-old star would also receive a significant salary increase. As a cornerstone for coach Antonio Conte, he is reportedly open to remaining with the team.

Scott McTominay of Napoli looks on during the Serie A match.

Manchester United may also need to secure five key renewals

Ahead of the 2026–27 season, Manchester United are reportedly already thinking about making certain signings to strengthen the roster. Not only is McTominay mentioned, but other midfielders and defenders are also being linked. However, they may also need to focus on renewing the contracts of several key players, as five stars have contractual situations that could bring them closer to leaving the club.

Michael Carrick’s future on the brink as Manchester United suffer major blow with top coach renewing contract

Despite having been one of the most criticized players at the Red Devils, Harry Maguire has become one of the team’s best performers. However, his contract expires in June 2026, and players within the squad are already pushing for the club to offer him a renewal, as he is considered key to the team, according to The Sun. The Englishman would even be open to a salary reduction in order to remain at the club.

It is not only Maguire. Manchester United have other four key players whose contracts run until June 2027: Luke Shaw, Bruno Fernandes, Lisandro Martínez, and Kobbie Mainoo. With all of them considered essential to the team, securing new deals before they enter the final year of their contracts would be vital. Although the Red Devils are aiming for a roster overhaul, these players have proven to be core pillars of the squad, earning their continuity.

