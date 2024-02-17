The CONCACAF Champions Cup TV schedule is for the cup competition featuring teams from across North America, Central America and the Caribbean, which includes games televised across a range of networks. These include FOX Sports, Univision and TUDN. Plus games are sometimes available via the CONCACAF app and/or website.

The winner of this elite club competition will be crowned regional club champion and will represent the confederation at the FIFA Club World Cup.

CONCACAF Champions Cup TV schedule

All times Eastern.

Historically, clubs from Major League Soccer have been outclassed by opposition, especially teams from Mexico’s Liga MX. But the competition is far more than just North American teams from the United States and Mexico. Teams also compete the club competition from Central America and the Caribbean.

Recently, CONCACAF announced a groundbreaking new format for its flagship club competition, the CONCACAF Champions Cup. From 2023 onwards a regionalized group stage will be introduced as part of a major revamp of the tournament that will boost club football across the confederation. The new CONCACAF Champions Cup group stage will be played in the fall each year and will include four groups of North American clubs, four groups of Central American clubs and two groups of Caribbean clubs.

Starting in 2024, the tournament reverts back to its original name. It has switched from CONCACAF Champions League (2008-2023) back to CONCACAF Champions Cup, which was used from 1962-2008..

It will be followed by a 16-team knockout stage played in the spring.

