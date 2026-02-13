Real Madrid coach Arbeloa fires back at Hansi Flick after Copa del Rey defeat to Atletico Madrid: ‘Ask Barcelona’

Thursday produced a historic night in Spanish soccer that curiously did not involve Real Madrid or Álvaro Arbeloa. However, the manager became the focus of a follow-up story after answering a question about Barcelona’s 4-0 defeat to Atlético Madrid in the Copa del Rey semifinals with an ironic comment aimed at Hansi Flick.

It was the German manager who landed the first jab before the match. He was asked about his team’s easy path in the competition, which included clubs from lower divisions. Flick answered sarcastically, “ask Real Madrid,” reminding the questioner that Real Madrid had lost to Real Albacete in the quarterfinals.

Arbeloa used a journalist’s question about Barcelona appearing more defeatable at today’s press conference with perfect timing. The manager delivered a short but clear message directed at Flick: “There’s nothing to say about the match. Ask Barcelona and Flick.”

Arbeloa’s approach to internal competitiveness at Real Madrid

Real Madrid has long been the club where many great players end up at some point in their careers. Although players like Kylian Mbappé or Vinícius seem like obvious starters, that is not necessarily how the manager views things.

Arbeloa stressed the importance of having everyone ready for any match. At a club of this size, the differences between players are often smaller than at other teams.

The manager said, “The 11 I put on the field are the best for the match. Then I have 15 more players. As a friend says, ‘here the worst is as good as the rest.’ Everyone knows opportunities will come, and the players are working hard. I’m very lucky. I like everyone to feel important.”

Arbeloa on the criticism

Being at arguably the biggest club in the world comes with many responsibilities. So far, Real Madrid’s performances have not met fans’ expectations. The manager addressed the criticism he faces when the team is not good enough.

Arbeloa said his experience as a player at the club helps him handle the voices pointing out mistakes: “I’m new in this chair, but not at Real Madrid. Very few things surprise me.”

