Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
La Liga
Comments

Real Madrid coach Arbeloa fires back at Hansi Flick after Copa del Rey defeat to Atletico Madrid: ‘Ask Barcelona’

Mauro Tognacca

By Mauro Tognacca

Follow us on Google!
Arbeloa responded to Flick's comments
© Denis Doyle/Getty ImagesArbeloa responded to Flick's comments

Thursday produced a historic night in Spanish soccer that curiously did not involve Real Madrid or Álvaro Arbeloa. However, the manager became the focus of a follow-up story after answering a question about Barcelona’s 4-0 defeat to Atlético Madrid in the Copa del Rey semifinals with an ironic comment aimed at Hansi Flick.

It was the German manager who landed the first jab before the match. He was asked about his team’s easy path in the competition, which included clubs from lower divisions. Flick answered sarcastically, “ask Real Madrid,” reminding the questioner that Real Madrid had lost to Real Albacete in the quarterfinals.

Arbeloa used a journalist’s question about Barcelona appearing more defeatable at today’s press conference with perfect timing. The manager delivered a short but clear message directed at Flick: “There’s nothing to say about the match. Ask Barcelona and Flick.”

Arbeloa’s approach to internal competitiveness at Real Madrid

Real Madrid has long been the club where many great players end up at some point in their careers. Although players like Kylian Mbappé or Vinícius seem like obvious starters, that is not necessarily how the manager views things.

Arbeloa wants everyone ready (Denis Doyle/Getty Images)

Arbeloa wants everyone ready (Denis Doyle/Getty Images)

Arbeloa stressed the importance of having everyone ready for any match. At a club of this size, the differences between players are often smaller than at other teams.

Advertisement
Álvaro Arbeloa faces problems as a Real Madrid star is reportedly upset with his playing time amid his uncertain future

see also

Álvaro Arbeloa faces problems as a Real Madrid star is reportedly upset with his playing time amid his uncertain future

The manager said, The 11 I put on the field are the best for the match. Then I have 15 more players. As a friend says, ‘here the worst is as good as the rest.’ Everyone knows opportunities will come, and the players are working hard. I’m very lucky. I like everyone to feel important.”

Arbeloa on the criticism

Being at arguably the biggest club in the world comes with many responsibilities. So far, Real Madrid’s performances have not met fans’ expectations. The manager addressed the criticism he faces when the team is not good enough.

Arbeloa said his experience as a player at the club helps him handle the voices pointing out mistakes: I’m new in this chair, but not at Real Madrid. Very few things surprise me.”

Advertisement
200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Frenkie de Jong’s harsh criticism after Barcelona’s disallowed goal in Copa del Rey defeat: ‘If it’s not AI…’

Frenkie de Jong’s harsh criticism after Barcelona’s disallowed goal in Copa del Rey defeat: ‘If it’s not AI…’

Frenkie de Jong commented on the Pau Cubarsí's disallowed goal in hard Barcelona's defeat in Copa del Rey

Coach Flick issues wake-up call to Lamine Yamal’s Barcelona after 4-0 crushing defeat vs. Atletico Madrid

Coach Flick issues wake-up call to Lamine Yamal’s Barcelona after 4-0 crushing defeat vs. Atletico Madrid

After the crushing 4-0 defeat against Atletico Madrid in the Copa del Rey semifinals, FC Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick issued a wake-up call to Lamine Yamal and the rest of the players.

Christian Pulisic’s AC Milan reportedly interested in $30 million Barcelona youngster

Christian Pulisic’s AC Milan reportedly interested in $30 million Barcelona youngster

A Barcelona player could become Christian Pulisic's teammate at Milan in the following transfer window.

Japanese league revolutionizes soccer with MLS-style rule change to eliminate draws: How does it work?

Japanese league revolutionizes soccer with MLS-style rule change to eliminate draws: How does it work?

In a move reminiscent of Major League Soccer, Japan’s top division has adopted a rule designed to eliminate draws.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo