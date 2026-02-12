Cristiano Ronaldo can finally get back in good spirits again after boycott as key teammate reportedly agrees Al-Nassr renewal

Cristiano Ronaldo’s turbulent protest against the Saudi Pro League establishment may finally be giving way to a sense of stability. After refusing to feature in competitive matches despite being fit and available, the Portuguese icon made headlines not for goals but for defiance. His boycott exposed internal tensions, governance disputes, and frustration with how Al-Nassr was being managed. Now, however, a key development behind the scenes suggests that Ronaldo’s influence is being felt—and that the club may be entering a calmer phase with a crucial renewal on the horizon.

In early February 2026, the Portuguese stunned fans and analysts alike by deliberately sitting out Saudi Pro League matches. This was not a fitness issue, nor a tactical decision by the coach. Instead, it was a calculated protest against the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund (PIF), which owns a majority stake in the club and several other giants in the Kingdom.

The roots of the dispute were multifaceted. Ronaldo was reportedly frustrated with perceived inequality in investment, especially after rivals strengthened their squads during the January transfer window while his own side made limited moves. He also had concerns about Al-Nassr‘s autonomy, believing that the PIF’s influence over executives and strategic decisions undermined the club’s sporting vision.

His protest had tangible consequences. The 41-year-old superstar missed league games against Al-Riyadh and Al-Ittihad, sending a powerful message that went beyond soccer. The Saudi Pro League issued a warning, stating that no individual player could dictate decisions beyond their own club, while the PIF defended its financial discipline and management approach.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr

Al-Nassr on verge of renewing Ronaldo’s trusted teammate

While Ronaldo’s boycott dominated headlines, a quieter but equally important development was unfolding in the background. The club opened formal discussions to extend the contract of a key midfield figure, regarded as a cornerstone of the team’s structure and an essential part of Ronaldo’s support system on the pitch.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This player is Marcelo Brozovic, the Croatian midfielder whose current contract is set to expire at the end of the season. Negotiations are reportedly initially in their preliminary stages, with the player and his representatives awaiting a formal meeting to discuss terms. Despite interest from European clubs, Brozovic reportedly prioritizes staying in Riyadh, underlining his importance to the club’s long-term project.

Now, according to Saudi newspaper Al-Youm, the midfielder has already given initial approval to remain beyond his current deal, pending final contract details. This development comes at the request of coach Jorge Jesus, who is keen to retain his experience and tactical influence.

Marcelo Brozovic of Al Nassr.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Why Brozovic matters to Ronaldo and the club

For Ronaldo, the potential renewal of his trusted midfield partner represents more than just squad depth. It is a sign that the club is listening, restructuring, and building around a core he believes in. After weeks of tension, protest, and public scrutiny, this development suggests a reset—a step toward restoring confidence in the project.

Brozovic’s significance goes far beyond goals and assists. This season, he has played 24 matches, scoring once and providing four assists, but his real value lies in controlling tempo, stabilizing midfield transitions, and linking defense with attack. For Ronaldo, having a reliable midfield orchestrator allows him to focus on scoring, knowing the engine room is secure.