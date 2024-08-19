Paramount+ is arguably the top streaming platform for soccer fans in the United States, and it offers different subscription plans. Some of those cater to people looking to just get a taste of what Paramount+ provides. For example, there is a monthly option to come after a seven-day free trial. Or, users can subscribe to annual plans. Although more expensive with a singular down payment, the eventual cost compared to the monthly plan is much cheaper over a year.

Paramount+, like most other streaming services, has gradually been increasing price. The base fee for Paramount+ is $7.99 per month as of Aug. 20, 2024. There is also an annual option for Paramount+ which is $59.99. While some may balk at that fee, it is important to recognize the inherent savings. That $59.99 equates to 12 months of Paramount+. If a user pays the monthly fee for all 12 months, they will spend $95.88. Annual subscribers will thus save over $35 than the monthly subscribers.

There is also the opportunity for users to purchase different Paramount+ subscription plans based on their content. Paramount+ and SHOWTIME is $12.99 per month. That gives subscribers access to content from SHOWTIME. Plus, it will have all of Paramount+’s live and on-demand programming. The annual plan for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME is $119.99.

Paramount+ pricing options

Price Plan Cost Paramount+ Essential (monthly) $7.99 Pararmount+ Essential (annual) $59.99 Paramount+ with SHOWTIME (monthly) $12.99 Paramount+ with SHOWTIME (annual) $119.99

Paramount+ subscription plans feature increased soccer content

One of the biggest draws for Paramount+ is how much soccer is available to subscribers. The highlight of that is the UEFA Champions League, the top club competition in the world. CBS has made headlines for its entertaining coverage with Kate Abdo, Thierry Henry, Jamie Carragher, and Micah Richards. CBS also covers the Europa League and Conference League, competitions that also feature various clubs from across Europe.

Ahead of the 2024/25 season, CBS also re-upped its rights for Serie A. Americans have a noted interest in the Italian top flight because of the presence of Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie, Timothy Weah and Yunus Musah. Those are just a few examples of the Americans playing in Italy with coverage available on Paramount+. Also, CBS signed a deal with the EFL to broadcast the EFL Championship, League One and the EFL Cup. That is a new addition to CBS’s soccer properties, which means you’ll get enhanced coverage in the United States compared to the previous rights deals.

Paramount+ remains the broadcaster’s home for the majority of its soccer content.

PHOTOS: IMAGO