The English Football League (EFL) and Carabao Cup have found a new home in the United States. CBS Sports has officially agreed to become the exclusive American broadcaster of the competitions. The EFL consists of the second-tiered Championship, League One, and League Two. The Carabao Cup, also referred to as the League Cup, is an annual knockout tournament that was founded in 1960.

ESPN previously held the media rights to all four of the competitions here in the States. Nevertheless, these high-profile English matches will now be found across CBS Sports’ platforms. The media company is set to broadcast at least 250 total EFL games each season over the next four years. Read our EFL FAQ for answers to your questions about what it means for soccer fans.

Along with these aforementioned competitions, CBS Sports also grabs the broadcasting rights to the Bristol Street Motors Trophy (EFL Trophy) as well. This annual tournament is open to all EFL teams from the Championship to League Two. Premier League clubs, aside from their U21 teams, cannot feature in the competition.

According to an official announcement by the EFL, at least 155 of the 250 games each campaign will come from the Championship. A minimum of 38 League One and League Two fixtures, including the promotion playoff matches, would also be available on the network. Finally, at least 30 Carabao Cup games will reach CBS Sports as well.

Soccer on CBS Sports is extremely popular here in the US

Trevor Birch, the chief executive officer at the EFL, specifically pointed at the ever-expanding American soccer market in announcing the deal. “Appetite for football in the North American markets has been growing year on year, and this partnership with CBS Sports and their leadership in covering the sport marks a significant milestone,” claimed Birch.

“We believe that American fans will embrace the excitement, tradition, and competitiveness that is embodied by our EFL competitions. This is an exciting time for the league and our clubs, and we look forward to sharing our matches with viewers across the United States.”

Birch’s comments regarding CBS Sports are not exactly hyperbole. The network has become increasingly popular for its recent soccer coverage. Kate Abdo, Thierry Henry and Micah Richards are undeniably excellent during presentations of the UEFA Champions League and Europa League.

EFL rights deal gives CBS Sports and Paramount+ boost after Serie A

Poppy Miller, Marco Messina, and Matteo Bonetti have also headlined the network’s solid coverage of Serie A as well. CBS Sports has, however, yet to renew broadcast rights to the Italian league. Time is weening away in regard to re-upping on the Italian top flight.

Our Pick: Includes: Champions League, Europa League, Serie A, NWSL, Argentine Primera, Brasileirão, Scottish Premiership, Women's Super League, & More 7-Day Free Trial

Nevertheless, the new EFL agreement will give CBS Sports, perhaps most importantly Paramount+, a massive boost going forward. The streaming service has been the home for most of UEFA’s major tournament matches and Serie A in the past.

EFL games will also air on CBS Sports Network and the CBS Sports Golazo Network. An opening match of the 2024/25 EFL season between Blackburn and Derby County on August 9th will be available on both Paramount+ and CBS Sports Network. At the same time, Preston North End faces Sheffield United simultaneously on Paramount+ and the CBS Sports Golazo Network.

While CBS Sports will carry droves of English games, not every single match will hit the networks. Fans looking to catch the remaining matches can turn to iFollow. The service, which comes with a fee, is available for users outside the United Kingdom.

PHOTOS: IMAGO