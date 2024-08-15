The latest Paramount+ price increase is about to take effect, which means it is the optimal time to take advantage of an annual plan. On Aug. 19, CBS is bumping up its monthly fee for Paramount+ to $7.99. This is a $2 increase compared to the $5.99 that fans have been paying for most of 2024. Paramount+ going up in price is consistent with other platforms like Peacock or ESPN+ also upping their cost. However, there are still ways to save money in the streaming world.

The annual plan for Paramount+ is currently $59.99. Even before the price increase, the annual plan makes more sense. For much of 2024, getting the monthly subscription equated to just shy of $72. Therefore, getting the annual plan would effectively be getting two months free.

Now, if users get the Paramount+ annual plan before the price increase, they can take advantage of even bigger savings. Paying for 12 months of Paramount+ at $7.99 means users splash $95.88. The annual plan right now of $59.99 means users can save $35.89 when they subscribe to 12 years of Paramount+. This also defends against further price increases, which always remain a possibility. For reference, this is the second time in 10 months that Paramount+ has increased its price.

Subscribe to Paramount+ annual plan now before price increase

This opportunity is available for both existing and new subscribers. For those who already have a Paramount+ subscription that uses the monthly option, go to the profile in the top right of the screen. Select Account from the drop-down and find the plan section. Change your selection from monthly to annual, and you will pay $59.99 for the next year of content.

If you are a new user, follow these steps to subscribe to CBS’s streaming platform.

Visit the Paramount+ website. Select your plan. The annual options are available by toggling the ‘Annual’ selection toward the right side of the screen. Fill in your account details and payment information for Paramount+. The annual option does not require any type of code, but it will renew after 12 months.

Our Pick: Includes: Champions League, Europa League, Serie A, NWSL, Argentine Primera, Brasileirão, Scottish Premiership, Women's Super League, & More 7-Day Free Trial

Perfect timing to subscribe to Paramount+

CBS’s streaming platform has a strong array of content throughout the year. Whether that be TV or movies, the service caters to different people. However, for soccer fans, it has emerged as one of the premier services available for those in the United States. Like previous seasons, Paramount+ has access to the UEFA club competitions, including the UEFA Champions League. Additionally, Americans can watch players like Christian Pulisic, Yunus Musah, Tim Weah and Weston McKennie in Serie A. CBS recently re-upped its rights deal to broadcast the Italian top flight in the United States.

Additionally, CBS signed a new rights deal with the EFL. This gives Paramount+ access to games in the EFL Championship, League One and League Two. Moreover, there will be Premier League teams on Paramount+ as a result of the Leagues Cup airing on the streaming service in 2024/25.

PHOTO: IMAGO