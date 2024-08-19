Ilkay Gundogan has accepted that his time at Barcelona is coming to an end. The German midfielder looked to be a part of Hansi Flick’s first team ahead of the 2024/25 season. However, a preference for development and younger players has relegated the 33-year-old to the transfer market. There, he is the subject of links pinging him to a return to Manchester City, the club he left after the 2022/23 season to play for the Catalan club.

Gundogan was not a part of Flick’s squad in Barcelona’s opening-day win at Valencia. Flick maintained that he has Gundogan in his plans for this season. He attributed Gundogan’s absence from the squad against Valencia to a head injury he picked up in a preseason game against Monaco. Flick said he thought Gundogan would stay at the club after the transfer market closed. Yet, new reports indicate that Flick told the Barcelona staff in private conversation that the German midfielder does not fit his eye in this Barcelona team.

The confusion at the club fits the disjointed nature that Barcelona fans have come to know. Communicating one thing to the public and another to the team has left Barcelona in strange situations in the past, and the Gundogan issue currently is no different. Yet, this does not have to lead to frustration.

Gundogan was undoubtedly an important player for Barcelona last season under Xavi. His five goals from a deeper position on the field often came at important times, including goals against Real Madrid and Girona. However, the midfielder is not getting any younger. With options at Flick’s disposal coming out of La Masia, Gundogan can finish his career with a side competing for trophies or offering him money, while Barcelona can build toward the future.

Ilkay Gundogan deserves a proper career send-off

Gundogan is one of the most underappreciated midfielders of his generation. He won the lot at Manchester City after success with Borussia Dortmund. As someone who traditionally plays as a defensive midfielder, his work goes unnoticed. Pep Guardiola lauded Gundogan’s intelligence, stating the German was one of the smartest players he has coached. That is some praise considering Pep Guardiola also coached the likes of Xavi, Andres Iniesta, Xabi Alonso, Kevin De Bruyne and Phillip Lahm.

Therefore, it is best to see Gundogan close his career at a place that does not heap loads of pressure on him. Fortunately, the locations for his move are sensible. One popular rumor puts Gundogan back at Manchester City. This would be the more competitive of the possible destinations, but he would add trophies. Ilkay Gundogan answers the issue of depth in the midfield for Pep Guardiola. Rodri’s nagging injury has made Mateo Kovacic the only outlet. That worked well against Chelsea as the Croat scored a stunning goal to shore up an opening-day win. However, more options cannot hurt the Sky Blues.

Or, Gundogan can take the approach that other players around this stage in their career have taken. The Saudi Pro League has expressed an interest in signing Gundogan. Although it would take him out of the albeit smaller spotlight of Spanish soccer, his wages would allow a treble-winning captain to retire comfortably.

Barcelona can construct new midfield without Gundogan

Barcelona, at least in the early portion of the campaign, will miss Gundogan’s reliable presence in the midfield. The first game of the season showed the risk of starting two young players in the holding midfield. Marc Casadó, who is 20, and 17-year-old Marc Bernal needed time to get comfortable against Valencia. However, over time, Hansi Flick showed that these players can be cornerstones for Barcelona.

Casadó was one of Barcelona’s best players at the weekend. Confident in moving the ball forward, the Spaniard reflected Gundogan in many of his actions against Valencia. He was the calming presence that Gundogan has been for both Manchester City and Barcelona.

Marc Bernal had a few more shaky moments, but that is to be expected from a 17-year-old making his full debut with Barcelona. While Barcelona would benefit from depth and options in the midfield, Casadó and Bernal showed the depth. Pedri and Gavi will eventually return to full strength this season, and the two young prospects who played against Valencia can continue to grow.

