A genuine question for soccer fans in the United States: Is there anything CBS can’t do?

Viewers in the United States welcomed back the return of the UEFA Champions League this week. Many of those soccer fans would have watched coverage across CBS Sports and Paramount+. Few could have expected the big surprises in store, however.

Less than 24 hours after spotting David Beckham in the crowd during Monday night’s EFL Birmingham-Wrexham game on Paramount+, Beckham surprised everyone on Tuesday by appearing on set to announce he’s joining the CBS crew to launch a watch-along show later this season.

If that wasn’t enough, Christian Pulisic gave deadpan responses to the CBS crew, Thierry Henry made a very pointed criticism of MLS while Beckham admitted he’s a big fan of the show. Incredibly, that’s just scratching the surface. There were so many other conversations that could be mentioned just from Tuesday’s show alone.

It’s so full-on that the actual soccer on the pitch sometimes feels secondary.

Avalanche of soccer on CBS Sports

On the same day as Tuesday’s Champions League coverage, Paramount+ had wall-to-wall soccer. Starting from the Morning Footy show through to AFC Champions League games, five Carabao Cup games (including Manchester United), and all of the other shows on Paramount+, it’s an avalanche of soccer programming.

So much so that there may not be anything else for CBS to do that is within its power to further establish itself.

Each property that CBS gets ample recognition and coverage. The viral clips emerging from its wall-to-wall coverage of different competitions, and soccer as a whole, ensure CBS has more than just an American audience. Look no further than the way international athletes recognize CBS’s coverage. Trent Alexander-Arnold joined the crew for a postgame reaction to Liverpool’s win over Milan. The Englishman took part in The Mixer, a popular segment on the show that often goes away from soccer while exchanging jabs with the analysts.

Earlier in the season, CBS expanded upon what it has done with the Champions League. Past seasons have seen Kate Abdo, Thierry Henry, Jamie Carragher and Micah Richards travel to different grounds across Europe. In matchweek two of CBS’s Serie A coverage, it provided pitchside coverage in Parma for the side’s game against AC Milan. It is remarkable given the breadth of CBS’s coverage that it can diligently cover all leagues.

CBS has added ways to make it easier for fans to watch, too. Take something like The Golazo Show during the UEFA Champions League. The whiparound show is essential viewing given the new league structure of the Champions League. While the whiparound show is not new to sports or soccer in general, CBS has taken steps to ensure fans have the most options possible to watch games when possible. That extends to the CBS Sports Golazo Network, the free, soccer-focused channel on Paramount+, that allows soccer fans in the United States a dedicated channel to the sport they love.

More leagues mean more chances for content

Much of that reverts to social media. CBS has long been adamant that social media is a driving force in its success. Matt Curtis, CBS Live Producer for UEFA Champions League content, said the focus on social media allows international spread and further success.

“We have an unashamed commitment to social media,” Curtis said. “Some people are cynical about that. Why wouldn’t you want to open it up? We now have an awareness that we’re talking to the world. If we go across Europe and we’re talking to clubs, everyone tells us they love the show.”

Centering the content around the crew plays a role in that. Only one or two of the games from Tuesday’s Champions League schedule were standout contests that would garner major audiences. Fans are tuning in just to watch the pregame and postgame shows.

Should CBS find success with that, it would feel inclined to try different things with coverage. That could be catering to children with things like the NFL’s Nickelodeon broadcasts, which have also been available on Paramount+. Or, it could produce broadcasts that rely on stadium noise for those fans who enjoy soccer without commentary. Those are merely ideas. It is highly likely Pete Radovich, CBS Sports Senior Creative Director and Executive Producer of CBS UEFA Champions League and Serie A coverage and the mind behind CBS’s activity in soccer production, has been deliberating all potential outlets to pursue.

How high can CBS go with soccer coverage?

As it checks each box in terms of coverage with its current properties, there seems to be just one place to go with expanding CBS in the American soccer scene. The Premier League is the top league in the United States. Realistically speaking, that may be too high of a bar for CBS. Not only are the rights under NBC’s control through the 2028/29 season. CBS has spent heavily to acquire the rights deals it currently has. For reference, NBC paid $2.6 billion for its current six-year deal with the Premier League.

Additionally, CBS now has access to Premier League teams regularly. The League Cup, even though it ends early in the midpoint of the season, will give CBS and Paramount+ access to clubs like Newcastle, West Ham and Brighton, each of which failed to qualify for Europe, Additionally, the major teams like Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal, Tottenham and Chelsea, each of which is playing in Europe this season, will have more games via the League Cup.

