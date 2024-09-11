CBS Sports analyst Jamie Carragher foresees a world where weekend Champions League games could happen in the future.

The traditional midweek competition plays games on Tuesdays and Wednesdays throughout the European soccer calendar. However, due to the increase in the number of Champions League games as well as the competition growing in dominance worldwide, Carragher thinks that may change.

“You go back to [former UEFA President] Michel Platini moving the final to a Saturday when it was always a Wednesday night when it was the European Cup final,” Carragher said. “[Now], if the final is on a Saturday evening, why not games in the season?

“I think it’s naive to think that where we are right now that it won’t move forward. What you’re talking about is maybe the domestic league saying ‘We’re going to have a weekend off. The Champions League is the biggest tournament. It’s the biggest focus. Will it get more eyes on it?'”

Carragher says Champions League on the weekend could happen

The Englishman noted that the schedule of soccer is constantly changing. Whether it be moving games around to accommodate different competitions or extending the season longer, the calendar has become fluid. The Champions League often takes precedence for fans when it comes to their viewership. With more fans being available to watch, both in person and at home, over the weekend, UEFA is in a position of power.

Carragher, who was speaking to US journalists, asked, “Are we going to get to the situation where the Champions League does completely override the club game, and you are in the situation where some games are at the weekend? I think it would be very naive to think that in the future things are not going to move around. You have to adapt to the changes going forward.”

As of now, there is no indication that UEFA is interested in making more changes. The 2024/25 UEFA Champions League kicks off on Tuesday, Sep. 17, with its new league-based format. Fixtures are happening entirely on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays in the first matchday. Coverage for those watching in the United States is available on Paramount+, which Jamie Carragher will feature on as an analyst for coverage.

While no subsequent changes are on the horizon, playing games on a weekend would help ensure that more people watch the biggest games possible in the top club competition in the world.

PHOTOS: IMAGO / PA Images