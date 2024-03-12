The all-important Liverpool-City game in the Premier League broke records for NBC and its viewership of the English top flight. In what has been a historic season for the Premier League coverage on NBC, the top-three clash between these new-era rivals delivered outstanding metrics. According to NBC, the fixture on USA Network was the most-watched Premier League game on cable in American history. Likewise, it was the most-watched Premier League game on Spanish-language TV in the United States.

NBC announced that USA Network had a total audience delivery of 1.23 million viewers. On Telemundo, the total audience delivery was 566,000 viewers. As stated, that is a record for Spanish-language TV in the United States. As the game was available on USA Network, there are no numbers from Peacock to account for. Yet, that still makes this Liverpool game against Manchester City game among the most-watched games across all of NBC Universal’s platforms. The game had a total audience delivery of 1.8 million viewers across USA Network and Telemundo. That would make the game at Anfield the third most-watched game in the history of the Premier League for American audiences across all platforms. The others had the benefit of Peacock to draw viewers from in addition to TV channels.

As a consequence of the side’s regular success, Liverpool has been involved in two of those three games. Fans have had excellent opportunities to see Anfield, as Jurgen Klopp’s side has been the host in each. Ironically, the form may not be on Liverpool’s side, though. Liverpool has drawn each of those three games that crack the most-watched games in the Premier League’s history.

Liverpool-City adds to viewership success for NBC

Moreover, each of those three games from Liverpool has happened this season. When including the 1.88 million people who tuned into USA Network or Telemundo, four of the Premier League’s top-five most-watched games will have happened in the 2023/24 season. The only exception is the game that ranks No. 2 in the history of the Premier League. That was Arsenal’s game against Manchester United in January 2023. Even that shows the growing popularity of the Premier League in the United States.

Continued growth for NBC will be a welcome sight as the broadcaster winds down the second of its six-year deal to broadcast the Premier League in the United States. NBC is paying $433 million per season, or $2.7 billion in total, to be the sole broadcast home of the English top flight. Over recent seasons, the Premier League has risen to the top of the popularity rankings among soccer leagues in the United States. The Premier League and Liga MX are miles ahead of other competitions when it comes to American audiences.

More games could add to a major season for NBC

Several games still to come in the 2023/24 Premier League could help NBC establish the English top flight at the top. For example, on March 31, Arsenal plays Manchester City at the Etihad. Depending on other results, that could be a top-of-the-table clash that ultimately determines the Premier League champion. Similarly, Manchester United’s game against Liverpool always draws major crowds on TV. They play in April as Liverpool will continue its title charge.

PHOTOS: IMAGO