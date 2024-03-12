Manchester United is returning to San Diego and Snapdragon Stadium to play a friendly. Last summer, the United Academy played against Wrexham. In the summer of 2024, United’s first team will be in action when Man United plays Real Betis from La Liga. This game is happening on Wednesday, July 31. It is in the middle of United’s two other confirmed games on the schedule: against Arsenal and Liverpool.

Tickets to Manchester United’s other friendlies against Arsenal and Liverpool in Los Angeles and Columbia, SC, are selling fast. This friendly against Real Betis may not have the rivalry draw, but it is at a smaller stadium. Therefore, tickets will, once again, be in high demand.

Betis is a familiar opponent for Manchester United

The English side was always going to play a game at Snapdragon Stadium. As part of the upcoming shirt sponsorship deal with Snapdragon, Manchester United agreed to play two friendlies at the stadium in San Diego. Then, in 2024/25, Snapdragon will replace TeamViewer as the sponsor on the front of the team’s shirt. Snapdragon Stadium has become a popular host of soccer. In addition to hosting Manchester United against Wrexham last summer, the venue hosts the San Diego Wave of the NWSL. Come 2025, San Diego FC will use the stadium when it joins Major League Soccer.

Real Betis has become one of the better teams in La Liga over recent seasons. That has led to qualification for Europe and more demand from teams to play Betis in a friendly. Manchester United has been on the opposing side of Real Betis in both European play and off-season clashes. The first was during a winter break in the 2022/23 campaign. Real Betis defeated Manchester United in Spain. Then, the two met later that season in the Europa League Round of 16. Manchester United won both legs to advance on aggregate by a score of 5-1.

This game will feature many of the same faces in those European clashes. For example, Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes, and Antony scored in that tie. Betis manager Manuel Pellegrini has ample experience against Manchester United, too. Pellegrini is the former manager of Manchester City, and he made way for Pep Guardiola. Pellegrini has an impressive record of five wins, five draws, and five losses against the Red Devils in all competitions.

United friendly in San Diego among an array of contests in USA

This summer, Manchester United’s three friendlies in the United States are part of a busy soccer scene. Not only are Arsenal and Liverpool tagging along, but Manchester City, Wrexham, and Chelsea are planning friendlies in the United States. Then, the Copa America brings the best national teams from North and South America to the United States. As the summer nears, more clubs will announce plans to play friendlies in the USA.

