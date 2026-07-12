World Cup Daily Recap: Bellingham Drags England Past Norway; Argentina Outlasts Switzerland

The quarterfinal stage of the 2026 FIFA World Cup has delivered an absolutely legendary night of extra-time drama, crushing fairy tales, and locking in one of international football’s most iconic rivalries. On the latest daily recap from Rabona TV, Adrian Sousa breaks down a breathtaking double-header where the tournament’s absolute superstars dragged their nations through pure exhaustion.

Listen to the full tactical matchday review on Spotify to hear the complete bracket breakdown.

The opening blockbuster in the intense Miami heat saw Norway’s historic tournament run come to a heartbreaking conclusion. The underdogs took a shock lead through a spectacular curling effort from Andreas Schjelderup before Jude Bellingham single-handedly put the Three Lions on his back. Bellingham struck an equalizer in first-half stoppage time, then buried a dramatic 93rd-minute winner in extra time to seal a grueling 2-1 victory. The structural defensive performance from England successfully neutralized Erling Haaland, snapping his historic 14-game international scoring streak and dragging England to their first semifinal since 2018.

Meanwhile, reigning world champions Argentina lived dangerously yet again in their final-eight clash with Switzerland. Alexis Mac Allister opened the scoring with a thumping header from a Lionel Messi corner, but a resilient Swiss side leveled through Dan Ndoye. Following a costly Breel Embolo red card, Switzerland collapsed deep into extra time under relentless pressure. Julián Álvarez unleashed a sensational golazo to break the deadlock before Lautaro Martínez put the game completely out of reach to seal a 3-1 win. While Messi’s record nine-game World Cup scoring streak was broken, his crucial assist keeps the champions rolling forward.

The daily wrap-up concludes by setting the stage for a truly legendary semifinal. With both football powerhouses surviving extra-time scares, England and Argentina are officially scheduled to collide on Wednesday in a high-stakes blockbuster clash in Atlanta. Adrian evaluates early tactical shapes, disciplinary concerns, and key individual matchups.

You can stream the entire matchday overview right now. Check out the Rabona TV World Cup Recap on Spotify to stay completely updated on final scorelines, updated bracket tracking, and expert single-elimination analysis.