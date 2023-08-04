The two biggest soccer stories this summer battle against each other (and our time and attention) on the latest episode of the world’s longest running soccer podcast, World Soccer Talk. Indeed, It’s a battle royale between Messi and Women’s World Cup. Which one is winning?

Messi games with Inter Miami have become a must-watch on the calendar. So much so that they’re eating into Women’s World Cup viewership, and they may end up having an impact on Premier League viewership when that season starts in a week from now.

With so many games happening this summer and so few hours, we dive into what viewing choices we’re making and why, as well as sharing our opinions about some of the biggest stories in soccer this summer.

Also discussed is whether Apple not sharing MLS Season Pass viewing numbers is helping or hurting the league. And why it’s important to not believe all of the numbers you’re hearing.

It’s also time to share our preview of the English Championship 2023/24 season, as well as mentioning some good news out of the Bundesliga.

Messi vs. Women’s World Cup: Listen now

Launched in 2006, the World Soccer Talk Podcast is the longest running podcast on the planet. Every week, we share the latest news about watching soccer on television and streaming, in addition to discussing what we like and dislike, and featuring your questions and feedback in our Listener Mailbag segment. Christopher Harris and Kartik Krishnaiyer host the show.

Send in your questions, comments and feedback via e-mail to web@worldsoccertalk.com, via Twitter (@worldsoccertalk) or Facebook. We’ll read them out on-air in the next episode. Or call our voicemail line and leave a message at 561-247-4625.

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV & streaming.

To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).