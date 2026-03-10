Cristiano Ronaldo learns new date for Al Nassr’s AFC Champions League Two clash with Al Wasl after postponement

Cristiano Ronaldo recently saw Al Nassr‘s AFC Champions League Two games against Al Wasl postponed due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. With the schedule now being reorganized, the Portuguese star and his club have learned when the rescheduled clashes against the UAE side will take place.

Al Nassr had been set to face Al Wasl in the competition’s quarterfinals, with the first leg scheduled in Dubai on March 4 and the return leg in Riyadh on the 11th. The AFC moved to postpone all international fixtures in the region at the height of the unrest, and with conditions stabilizing, the confederation has now confirmed the new dates.

The AFC has officially announced the rescheduled fixtures, with Al Nassr and Al Wasl now set to meet on Tuesday, April 7 for the first leg, and Tuesday, April 14 for the second. Ronaldo and the rest of the region’s stars can now look ahead to a return to continental action next month.

Although Al Nassr’s next SPL fixture falls on Saturday, March 14, the AFC opted to push the rescheduled games to early April. The decision accounts for the March international window, which will see players depart for national team duty from late March through the start of April.

Jorge Jesus, Manager of Al-Nassr, interacts with Cristiano Ronaldo of Al-Nassr.

Will Cristiano Ronaldo feature against Al Wasl?

Ronaldo has been sidelined since sustaining a hamstring injury in late February against Al Fayha, missing Al Nassr’s most recent game against Neom SC and set to sit out the upcoming fixture against Al Khaleej Club as well. The original quarterfinal schedule would almost certainly have ruled him out of both legs against Al Wasl, but the postponement has given him a realistic chance of featuring in the rescheduled clashes.

With Ronaldo also targeting a return in time to be considered for Roberto Martínez’s Portugal squad before the March announcement, the new April dates offer a more favorable timeline. Fabrizio Romano has reported that his absence is expected to last up to four weeks, meaning a return to action in early April is plausible, albeit without much match fitness at that stage.

Ronaldo has featured in just one AFC Champions League Two game this season for Al Nassr, appearing in the final group stage match against Al Zawraa, as the competition has understandably taken a back seat to the Saudi Pro League in the club’s priorities. However, with the team now into the later stages of the tournament, having their star striker available could prove decisive in Al Nassr’s bid to finally claim their first official trophy under Ronaldo.