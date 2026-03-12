Vinicius matches Cristiano Ronaldo in Real Madrid’s all-time Champions League assist record

On Wednesday, Real Madrid secured a decisive win against Manchester City thanks to a hat trick from Federico Valverde, putting them in a strong position ahead of the second leg of the UEFA Champions League round of 16. Vinicius also made his contribution to the result, matching a record held by Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Brazilian winger started the play for Valverde’s second goal, dribbling from the left wing toward the center and delivering a pass to his teammate, who then scored with a precise left-footed shot.

With that goal contribution, Vinicius became the player with the most assists for Real Madrid in Champions League history, matching Cristiano Ronaldo. The two stars now share the top spot in the ranking with 31 assists in the European competition while playing for Los Blancos.

The advantage Vinicius holds in this comparison is his efficiency. He has played significantly fewer Champions League matches for Real Madrid than Ronaldo did during his years at the club. The Brazilian player has recorded 31 assists in 79 matches, an average of 0.39 per game, while CR7 needed 101 matches to reach the same total, an average of 0.30.

Cristiano Ronaldo (L) of Real Madrid CF celebrates scoring with teammate Marcelo (R)

Where does Vinicius rank in the all-time Champions League assist table?

Vinicius’ numbers have not only allowed him to match Cristiano Ronaldo in Real Madrid’s historical statistics—and likely surpass him in the near future—but they have also placed him among the elite in the competition’s rankings.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Federico Valverde joins Lionel Messi in Champions League hat-trick record that Cristiano Ronaldo never achieved

At the moment, Vini sits fifth on the Champions League’s all-time assist list. His 31 assists leave him just behind Neymar, who recorded 33. The top three spots belong to Lionel Messi (40), Angel Di Maria (41),and Cristiano Ronaldo, who leads the ranking with 42 assists.

Other Vinicius numbers in the Champions League

At just 25 years old, Vinicius has already earned a central role in world soccer, and the Champions League is where he seems to produce some of his best performances. In addition to being one of the five players with the most assists in the tournament’s history, he is also climbing other rankings.

The Brazilian winger ranks 30th among the top scorers in Champions League history with 32 goals, tied with David Trezeguet and Arjen Robben. He is also the 14th active player with the most goals in the competition. And despite his young age, he already has two Champions League titles, with strong prospects of adding more in the years ahead of his professional career.

Advertisement

Advertisement