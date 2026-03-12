Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Serie A
Comments

Christian Pulisic may receive a defensive boost as AC Milan reportedly target a Bundesliga star for the 2026-27 season

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Follow us on Google!
Christian Pulisic of AC Milan celebrates the victory after during the Serie A match.
© Gabriele Maltinti/Getty ImagesChristian Pulisic of AC Milan celebrates the victory after during the Serie A match.

Throughout the 2025-26 season, AC Milan have managed to remain one of the best teams in Serie A. Relying on a solid defensive strategy, they have managed to recover from multiple injuries and inconsistencies, becoming the team with the fewest goals conceded in Europe’s top five leagues, as per One Football. However, they are reportedly looking to reinforce Christian Pulisic with a Bundesliga defensive star.

According to Alessandra Gozzini in La Gazzetta dello Sport, AC Milan have decided to expand their list of defensive targets and are now eyeing Kim Min-Jae from Bayern Munich. Although the Korean once excelled in Serie A, he has not met expectations in the Bundesliga. Moreover, he has become a regular substitute, overtaken by Jonathan Tah and Dayot Upamecano, making him available for €30 million.

While Kim may not be at his peak in the Bundesliga, the Rossoneri could make a great decision by pursuing his signing. Not only is he a very physical defender, but he also shined at SSC Napoli, even being considered one of the best in the world. Because of this, the Korean would not have a difficult adaptation to the Serie A, facilitating his arrival. In addition, he would bring extensive experience, becoming a differential player for Massimiliano Allegri.

AC Milan not only keep Kim Min-Jae among their priority options, but they are also monitoring a Serie A star. Mario Gila from SS Lazio remains one of coach Massimiliano Allegri’s priorities due to his youth, potential, and strong current form, as per Alessandra Gozzini in La Gazzetta dello Sport. Nevertheless, the Spaniard has attracted interest from Real Madrid and Atlético Madrid, which could complicate his arrival, giving the Korean more momentum.

Kim Min Jae of FC Bayern München and Mario Gila of SS Lazio.

Kim Min Jae of FC Bayern München and Mario Gila of SS Lazio.

Report: Pulisic’s AC Milan may keep reinforcing the roster

Massimiliano Allegri could face a very challenging 2026–27 season, as Luka Modrić is nearing the end of his contract and some players might be transferred to chase reinforcements. Additionally, the Rossoneri continue to struggle offensively, with Christian Pulisic yet to regain his best form and the strikers failing to make an impact. As a result, they are reportedly looking not only to strengthen the defense but also to bring in more players.

Advertisement
Christian Pulisic smiles as Milan finally gets positive update on Santiago Gimenez’s injury return after 133 days: Will he be ready to face Lazio in Serie A?

see also

Christian Pulisic smiles as Milan finally gets positive update on Santiago Gimenez’s injury return after 133 days: Will he be ready to face Lazio in Serie A?

Given the uncertainty surrounding Modric, AC Milan could pursue a world-class reinforcement in midfield, with Bernardo Silva and Leon Goretzka being the favorites according to Italian media. In addition, Santiago Gimenez’s future seems to be in the Premier League. In light of this, Alessandra Gozzini reveals in La Gazzetta dello Sport that Serhou Guirassy and Moise Kean are emerging as the priorities in attack due to their speed and strength.

Alongside this, coach Allegri would look to recover the best version of Pulisic, who has gone without scoring in 2026, halting his upward progression. In addition, Christopher Nkunku could remain in the squad due to his versatility. Because of this, the arrival of Guirassy or Kean would only aim to complement the attack, with the goal of being competitive in the Champions League, as they appear to be securing their spot for the 2026–27 season.

200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, Bundesliga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Alphonso Davies injury confirmed by Bayern Munich after walking off in tears against Atalanta in Champions League

Alphonso Davies injury confirmed by Bayern Munich after walking off in tears against Atalanta in Champions League

After waling off in tears from the Champions League game against Atalanta, Bayern Munich have confirmed the injury of Alphonso Davies.

How to watch Atalanta vs Bayern in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Champions League

How to watch Atalanta vs Bayern in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Champions League

Atalanta receive Bayern in the first leg of the Round of 16 in the UEFA Champions League 2025/2026 edition. Here you can find kickoff times along with TV and streaming information for viewers in the United States.

Harry Kane’s uncertain future reportedly prompts Bayern Munich to begin search for top-class forward

Harry Kane’s uncertain future reportedly prompts Bayern Munich to begin search for top-class forward

Bayern Munich are reportedly interested in signing a forward in the event Harry Kane leaves the club.

Lamine Yamal’s availability for Barcelona’s game against Sevilla reportedly not in doubt after missing training

Lamine Yamal’s availability for Barcelona’s game against Sevilla reportedly not in doubt after missing training

Despite missing Thursday's training, Lamine Yamal's is reportedly expected to feature in Barcelona's next game against Sevilla.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo