Christian Pulisic may receive a defensive boost as AC Milan reportedly target a Bundesliga star for the 2026-27 season

Throughout the 2025-26 season, AC Milan have managed to remain one of the best teams in Serie A. Relying on a solid defensive strategy, they have managed to recover from multiple injuries and inconsistencies, becoming the team with the fewest goals conceded in Europe’s top five leagues, as per One Football. However, they are reportedly looking to reinforce Christian Pulisic with a Bundesliga defensive star.

According to Alessandra Gozzini in La Gazzetta dello Sport, AC Milan have decided to expand their list of defensive targets and are now eyeing Kim Min-Jae from Bayern Munich. Although the Korean once excelled in Serie A, he has not met expectations in the Bundesliga. Moreover, he has become a regular substitute, overtaken by Jonathan Tah and Dayot Upamecano, making him available for €30 million.

While Kim may not be at his peak in the Bundesliga, the Rossoneri could make a great decision by pursuing his signing. Not only is he a very physical defender, but he also shined at SSC Napoli, even being considered one of the best in the world. Because of this, the Korean would not have a difficult adaptation to the Serie A, facilitating his arrival. In addition, he would bring extensive experience, becoming a differential player for Massimiliano Allegri.

AC Milan not only keep Kim Min-Jae among their priority options, but they are also monitoring a Serie A star. Mario Gila from SS Lazio remains one of coach Massimiliano Allegri’s priorities due to his youth, potential, and strong current form, as per Alessandra Gozzini in La Gazzetta dello Sport. Nevertheless, the Spaniard has attracted interest from Real Madrid and Atlético Madrid, which could complicate his arrival, giving the Korean more momentum.

Kim Min Jae of FC Bayern München and Mario Gila of SS Lazio.

Report: Pulisic’s AC Milan may keep reinforcing the roster

Massimiliano Allegri could face a very challenging 2026–27 season, as Luka Modrić is nearing the end of his contract and some players might be transferred to chase reinforcements. Additionally, the Rossoneri continue to struggle offensively, with Christian Pulisic yet to regain his best form and the strikers failing to make an impact. As a result, they are reportedly looking not only to strengthen the defense but also to bring in more players.

Given the uncertainty surrounding Modric, AC Milan could pursue a world-class reinforcement in midfield, with Bernardo Silva and Leon Goretzka being the favorites according to Italian media. In addition, Santiago Gimenez’s future seems to be in the Premier League. In light of this, Alessandra Gozzini reveals in La Gazzetta dello Sport that Serhou Guirassy and Moise Kean are emerging as the priorities in attack due to their speed and strength.

Alongside this, coach Allegri would look to recover the best version of Pulisic, who has gone without scoring in 2026, halting his upward progression. In addition, Christopher Nkunku could remain in the squad due to his versatility. Because of this, the arrival of Guirassy or Kean would only aim to complement the attack, with the goal of being competitive in the Champions League, as they appear to be securing their spot for the 2026–27 season.