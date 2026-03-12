Messi vs. Yamal encounter at risk: Argentina-Spain Finalissima clash reportedly could be suspended for a compelling reason

After several months of trying to reach an agreement, UEFA and CONMEBOL had chosen Lusail Stadium in Qatar as the official venue for the Finalissima on March 27. However, the conflict in the Middle East has altered the situation, as neither Argentina nor Spain wants the match to be played there due to security concerns. While a new venue seemed like a possible solution, Lionel Messi vs. Lamine Yamal clash could reportedly be suspended for a compelling reason.

According to Marcos Duran in RNE Deportes, the Argentine Football Association (AFA) and CONMEBOL are quite upset with UEFA and the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) for leaking that only their approval was still pending to play at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium. Because of this, the Finalissima could end up being suspended, as tensions between the parties continue to rise.

Far from being an isolated issue, the Finalissima has been consistently surrounded by significant concerns regarding the venue. Moreover, Argentina and Spain have expressed their dissatisfaction with the clash, as its proximity to the 2026 World Cup could potentially jeopardize players’ health. For that reason, the clash between Lamine Yamal and Lionel Messi could be at risk, as the event is widely viewed as more of a marketing tournament than a competitive one.

Despite this risk of suspension, UEFA and CONMEBOL maintain serious alternatives for a more neutral venue, seeking to ensure the safety of both national teams. Both the Estádio da Luz in Lisbon, Portugal, and the Stadio Olimpico in Rome, Italy emerge as candidates amid the tension, as they would not favor Argentina or Spain. In addition, Qatar continues pushing to keep the venue, creating further uncertainty.

The Finalissima will be one of Argentina’s last games before the 2026 World Cup.

AFA’s Claudio Tapia publicly proposes a new venue for Finalissima

Just weeks before the scheduled date for the Finalissima, several uncertainties remain, including the situation in the Middle East and the event’s venue. While the RFEF and UEFA want the anticipated clash to be played in Europe, AFA’s president Claudio Tapia is pushing back, making a new public proposal for the event and further widening the differences as time runs out.

Following the announcement about a meeting with CONMEBOL’s Alejandro Dominguez, Claudio Tapia announced, via X, that they consider the ideal scenario for the match to be the Estadio Monumental, home of River Plate. With this, he proposes a similar stance to the RFEF by suggesting the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium as the venue. With these differences, the Finalissima could end up being suspended due to the lack of agreement.