Cristiano Ronaldo watches closely as Saudi Pro League decides Ivan Toney’s fate after controversial goal celebration

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Cristiano Ronaldo (L) of Al-Nassr and Ivan Toney (R) of Al-Ahli.
Cristiano Ronaldo (L) of Al-Nassr and Ivan Toney (R) of Al-Ahli.

The race for supremacy in the Saudi Pro League has become one of the most compelling storylines of the season, with Cristiano Ronaldo and Ivan Toney emerging as the central figures in a fierce Golden Boot battle. As Al-Nassr and Al-Ahli continue their push for the league title, the two prolific strikers have also been locked in a tight race to finish the campaign as the competition’s top scorer.

Yet the drama surrounding this rivalry has recently extended beyond the pitch. A controversial moment following one of the league’s most heated derbies suddenly placed Toney under scrutiny, raising questions about whether disciplinary action might affect the remainder of the season. With crucial matches approaching, the situation has drawn widespread attention, not least from Ronaldo, whose pursuit of another scoring crown could be directly influenced by the outcome.

The controversy stems from the latest edition of the Jeddah Derby, where Al-Ahli faced Al-Ittihad at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium. The match delivered both excitement and tension. Al-Ahli ultimately secured a convincing 3-1 victory, temporarily lifting the club to the top of the league standings and strengthening its title ambitions. Toney played a decisive role in the win. The English striker opened the scoring early in the match, finishing from close range. What’s more, the result not only secured derby bragging rights but also had major implications for the Golden Boot race.

Toney’s opening goal proved particularly significant on an individual level. The strike took his tally to 24 league goals this season, reinforcing his position at the top of the Golden Boot standings. By comparison, Cristiano Ronaldo currently sits on 21 goals, leaving the Portuguese legend two behind his rival with nine matches remaining in the campaign.

With both players leading their teams’ attacking lines, the battle between Ronaldo and Toney has become one of the defining narratives of the Saudi Pro League season. But the celebration that followed Toney’s goal soon overshadowed the performance itself.

The complaint that triggered an investigation

Following the derby, Al-Ittihad lodged an official complaint with the Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF). The club accused the English striker of performing inappropriate gestures toward Al-Ittihad supporters during his goal celebration and requested disciplinary action from the league’s Disciplinary and Ethics Committee.

The complaint reportedly cited Article 1/72 of the competition’s regulations, which addresses misconduct during matches. If the allegations are upheld, Toney could face a suspension of at least six matches, a punishment that would have dramatically altered the title race and the Golden Boot contest.

For Ronaldo, such a scenario could have opened the door to reclaim the scoring lead during the final weeks of the season. However, the disciplinary process would ultimately produce a different outcome.

The Disciplinary Committee’s final decision

After reviewing the case, the Saudi federation’s Disciplinary and Ethics Committee delivered its official ruling. The committee rejected the complaint filed by Al-Ittihad against Ivan Toney. According to the official statement, the complaint was accepted procedurally but dismissed after examining the evidence and reports related to the incident.

“The committee clarified that it has completed the regulatory procedures related to the complaint… On the other hand, the committee decided to reject the complaint on substantive grounds after reviewing the facts and reports related to the incident.” The ruling means that Toney will not face disciplinary punishment for his celebration.

Al Ahli&#039;s Ivan Toney

Ivan Toney of Al Ahli celebrates after scoring a goal.

One key factor in the decision appears to have been the referee’s official match report. According to reports from Al-Riyadiyah, the referee’s documentation did not mention any inappropriate behavior by Toney during the match. “Ivan Toney will not be punished by the Disciplinary Committee because the match referee’s report did not include any note about him.”

