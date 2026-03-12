Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
MLS
Comments

From Cristiano Ronaldo teammate to Messi’s partner: Inter Miami reportedly targeting Portugal star Bernardo Silva

Alejandro Lopez Vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Follow us on Google!
Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.
© Justin Setterfield/Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

For years, Inter Miami have targeted top-level players to strengthen the squad and surround Lionel Messi with the best possible talent. In that search, their next target could be Bernardo Silva, Cristiano Ronaldo’s teammate with the Portugal national team.

It appears increasingly likely that Silva will not continue with Manchester City once this season ends, as negotiations over a contract extension that expires on June 30 have not progressed. The decision to leave Pep Guardiola’s club has already been made, and his powerful agent, Jorge Mendes, has already moved to find him a new home in Europe and Saudi Arabia,” reports La Gazzetta dello Sport.

The midfielder’s expected departure from England has attracted the attention of several major clubs. The report claims Juventus are among them: “There has already been some contact with CEO Damien Comolli and sporting director Marco Ottolini.”

Alongside the Italian giants, at least two other European clubs have reportedly shown interest, as well as the reigning Major League Soccer champions. According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, there is interest from Galatasaray (recently capable, thanks to favorable taxation, of attracting champions like Osimhen and Sane), Inter Miami and Benfica, who dream of bringing the prodigal son home after 12 years.”

Bernardo Silva

Bernardo Silva of Mancheater City

Bernardo Silva’s current situation

At 31 years old, Bernardo Silva remains a key player for Manchester City. He has played 39 matches this season—32 as a starter—across the UEFA Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup, and Carabao Cup, recording two goals and five assists.

Advertisement
Lionel Messi set to welcome back Luis Suárez as Inter Miami’s Javier Mascherano delivers key update on his fitness

see also

Lionel Messi set to welcome back Luis Suárez as Inter Miami’s Javier Mascherano delivers key update on his fitness

In addition to competing for the biggest trophies of the season with Manchester City, Silva has the 2026 FIFA World Cup as a major personal objective. He is a key piece in Roberto Martinez’s squad and faces the major challenge of trying to secure the first World Cup title in Portugal’s history.

Considering Bernardo Silva’s age, the tournament in North America this summer could be his last chance to achieve that goal, as well as for an entire generation that includes Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes, and Joao Cancelo.

Bernardo Silva would be a major signing for Inter Miami

If the reports are accurate and Inter Miami pursue Bernardo Silva, he would be a major addition to the team. They currently have several top-level players to support Lionel Messi, such as Rodrigo De Paul, Sergio Reguilon, and Luis Suarez, but they still feel the void left by the retirements of Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets.

Advertisement
MLS 2026 TV Schedule USA and Streaming Links

see also

MLS 2026 TV Schedule USA and Streaming Links

Silva, with very different characteristics, could become an ideal partner for Messi on the field. Both are left-footed players who often operate closer to the right flank, which could allow them to connect and become the creative engine of the team while supplying chances for their teammates.

200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, Bundesliga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Cristiano Ronaldo watches closely as Saudi Pro League decides Ivan Toney’s fate after controversial goal celebration

Cristiano Ronaldo watches closely as Saudi Pro League decides Ivan Toney’s fate after controversial goal celebration

The drama surrounding this rivalry has recently extended beyond the pitch. A controversial moment following one of the league’s most heated derbies suddenly placed Toney under scrutiny.

Vinicius matches Cristiano Ronaldo in Real Madrid’s all-time Champions League assist record

Vinicius matches Cristiano Ronaldo in Real Madrid’s all-time Champions League assist record

Real Madrid’s victory against Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League allowed Vinicius to match a record set by Cristiano Ronaldo.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s injury puts career milestone at serious risk as Julian Quinones catches up to Ivan Toney in stunning Saudi Pro League Golden Boot twist

Cristiano Ronaldo’s injury puts career milestone at serious risk as Julian Quinones catches up to Ivan Toney in stunning Saudi Pro League Golden Boot twist

The Portuguese legend, who continues to lead the line for Al-Nassr, now faces mounting pressure in a race that also features prolific strikers Julian Quinones and Ivan Toney.

Lamine Yamal’s availability for Barcelona’s game against Sevilla reportedly not in doubt after missing training

Lamine Yamal’s availability for Barcelona’s game against Sevilla reportedly not in doubt after missing training

Despite missing Thursday's training, Lamine Yamal's is reportedly expected to feature in Barcelona's next game against Sevilla.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo