From Cristiano Ronaldo teammate to Messi’s partner: Inter Miami reportedly targeting Portugal star Bernardo Silva

For years, Inter Miami have targeted top-level players to strengthen the squad and surround Lionel Messi with the best possible talent. In that search, their next target could be Bernardo Silva, Cristiano Ronaldo’s teammate with the Portugal national team.

It appears increasingly likely that Silva will not continue with Manchester City once this season ends, as negotiations over a contract extension that expires on June 30 have not progressed. “The decision to leave Pep Guardiola’s club has already been made, and his powerful agent, Jorge Mendes, has already moved to find him a new home in Europe and Saudi Arabia,” reports La Gazzetta dello Sport.

The midfielder’s expected departure from England has attracted the attention of several major clubs. The report claims Juventus are among them: “There has already been some contact with CEO Damien Comolli and sporting director Marco Ottolini.”

Alongside the Italian giants, at least two other European clubs have reportedly shown interest, as well as the reigning Major League Soccer champions. According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, there is interest from “Galatasaray (recently capable, thanks to favorable taxation, of attracting champions like Osimhen and Sane), Inter Miami and Benfica, who dream of bringing the prodigal son home after 12 years.”

Bernardo Silva’s current situation

At 31 years old, Bernardo Silva remains a key player for Manchester City. He has played 39 matches this season—32 as a starter—across the UEFA Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup, and Carabao Cup, recording two goals and five assists.

In addition to competing for the biggest trophies of the season with Manchester City, Silva has the 2026 FIFA World Cup as a major personal objective. He is a key piece in Roberto Martinez’s squad and faces the major challenge of trying to secure the first World Cup title in Portugal’s history.

Considering Bernardo Silva’s age, the tournament in North America this summer could be his last chance to achieve that goal, as well as for an entire generation that includes Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes, and Joao Cancelo.

Bernardo Silva would be a major signing for Inter Miami

If the reports are accurate and Inter Miami pursue Bernardo Silva, he would be a major addition to the team. They currently have several top-level players to support Lionel Messi, such as Rodrigo De Paul, Sergio Reguilon, and Luis Suarez, but they still feel the void left by the retirements of Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets.

Silva, with very different characteristics, could become an ideal partner for Messi on the field. Both are left-footed players who often operate closer to the right flank, which could allow them to connect and become the creative engine of the team while supplying chances for their teammates.