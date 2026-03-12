Cristiano Ronaldo’s injury puts career milestone at serious risk as Julian Quinones catches up to Ivan Toney in stunning Saudi Pro League Golden Boot twist

An unexpected twist has emerged in the Saudi Pro League Golden Boot race, as Cristiano Ronaldo battles a hamstring injury while two rivals surge forward in the scoring charts. The Portuguese legend, who continues to lead the line for Al-Nassr, now faces mounting pressure in a race that also features prolific strikers Julian Quinones and Ivan Toney.

Ronaldo’s injury has temporarily sidelined him at a crucial point in the season, just as the competition for the league’s top scorer award intensifies. While the Portuguese star works on his recovery in Spain, both Quinones and Toney continue to make headlines with their goals, transforming the scoring race into one of the most intriguing battles of the campaign.

For the Portuguese veteran, who has spent the last several years rewriting scoring records, the timing of the setback could not have come at a more delicate moment. The injury occurred on February 28, when Ronaldo suffered a muscle problem in his right thigh during Al-Nassr’s 3-1 victory over Al-Fayha.

Since then, the Portuguese captain has been undergoing rehabilitation in Madrid, working closely with a personal physiotherapist to accelerate his recovery. Although early assessments suggested the injury might be minor, Jorge Jesus, the head coach of Al-Nassr, later revealed that the problem was more serious than initially expected. Speaking about the situation, the Portuguese manager explained that Ronaldo required specialized treatment.

Cristiano Ronaldo playing for Al Nassr.

“After undergoing tests, it became clear that the injury was more serious than anticipated, requiring rest and recovery,” Jesus said. “The injury requires treatment in Madrid with the professional who works with Cristiano. We hope he returns quickly to help the team.” Medical estimates suggest Ronaldo could need between two and four weeks to recover fully, meaning he may miss several matches before returning to action.

Injury complicates Ronaldo’s historic Golden Boot ambition

The injury has significant implications beyond Al-Nassr’s immediate fixtures. Ronaldo had entered the season chasing a historic achievement: becoming the first European player to win the Saudi Pro League Golden Boot in three consecutive seasons.

The Portuguese forward already secured the award in 2024 with 31 goals and again in 2025 with 30 goals, cementing his dominance in the league despite being in the later stages of his career. However, the current campaign has proven far more competitive.

Ivan Toney, who leads the line for Al-Ahli, has emerged as one of Ronaldo’s biggest challengers. Meanwhile, Julian Quinones, representing Al-Qadsiah, has surged into the spotlight with a series of impressive performances. In fact, Quinones has now drawn level with Toney in the Golden Boot standings with 24 goals each, dramatically reshaping the race for the league’s top scorer title. With Ronaldo currently sidelined, the momentum appears to be shifting toward his rivals.

When could Ronaldo return?

Ronaldo has already scored 21 league goals this season, keeping him firmly among the league’s most dangerous attackers. However, his absence during key fixtures, including Al-Nassr’s Matchday 26 clash against Al-Khaleej, has opened the door for competitors to close the gap.

If Quinones and Toney continue their strong scoring form, the race could become even tighter before Ronaldo returns. Despite the setback, optimism remains that Ronaldo will be back on the pitch soon. According to Saudi outlet Asharq Al-Awsat, if his recovery stays on schedule, he could make his comeback in the league fixture against Al-Najma on April 3.

