CONCACAF CHAMPIONS CUP
Nashville SC vs. Inter Miami LIVE Updates: Minute-by-Minute Coverage of the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16 First Leg

Alejandro Lopez Vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Nashville SC's Hany Mukhtar and Inter Miami's Lionel Messi.
© Adam Hunger/Leonardo Fernandez/Getty ImagesNashville SC's Hany Mukhtar and Inter Miami's Lionel Messi.

Inter Miami face Nashville SC in the first leg of the Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16 at Geodis Park. Lionel Messi begins his journey in the tournament, aiming to win his first continental title with the Herons.

So far, the Argentine forward has led the club to one international trophy, the Leagues Cup in 2023, and two domestic titles, the MLS Supporters’ Shield in 2024 and the MLS Cup in 2025. However, he still has unfinished business at the continental level after falling short in the previous two editions of the Concacaf Champions Cup.

The challenge for Inter Miami, however, will not be easy. They face a serious opponent that has recently proven to be a major obstacle to their ambitions. Nashville SC were the Herons’ opponents in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs last year and pushed the series to a decisive third match. Now they will look for revenge in the continental tournament.

Messi chases historic milestone

Last Saturday against D.C. United, Lionel Messi scored one of the goals in Inter Miami’s 2-1 victory in Baltimore. That marked his 899th professional goal, counting his time with Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, Inter Miami, and the Argentina national team. If he scores tonight against Nashville SC, Messi will reach 900 official goals, a feat only Cristiano Ronaldo has achieved in the history of soccer.

Kickoff time and how to watch

Nashville SC and Inter Miami CF will face off at 7:30 PM ET.

You can watch the Concacaf Champions Cup match live on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, FS2, TUDN, and ViX.

Nashville SC confirmed lineup!

Head coach B. J. Callaghan has selected the following XI to face Inter Miami: Brian Schwake; Reed Baker-Whiting, Maxwell Woledzi, Jeisson Palacios, Andy Najar; Matthew Corcoran, Patrick Yazbek; Warren Madrigal, Hany Mukhtar, Cristian Espinoza; Sam Surridge.

Inter Miami make their Concacaf Champions Cup debut vs. Nashville SC

Welcome to our live blog covering the match between Nashville SC and Inter Miami in the first leg of the Round of 16 of the 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup. Stay with us for all the key updates from the matchup, and once the game kicks off, follow our minute-by-minute coverage!

