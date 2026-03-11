Nashville SC vs. Inter Miami LIVE Updates: Minute-by-Minute Coverage of the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16 First Leg

Inter Miami face Nashville SC in the first leg of the Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16 at Geodis Park. Lionel Messi begins his journey in the tournament, aiming to win his first continental title with the Herons.

So far, the Argentine forward has led the club to one international trophy, the Leagues Cup in 2023, and two domestic titles, the MLS Supporters’ Shield in 2024 and the MLS Cup in 2025. However, he still has unfinished business at the continental level after falling short in the previous two editions of the Concacaf Champions Cup.

The challenge for Inter Miami, however, will not be easy. They face a serious opponent that has recently proven to be a major obstacle to their ambitions. Nashville SC were the Herons’ opponents in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs last year and pushed the series to a decisive third match. Now they will look for revenge in the continental tournament.