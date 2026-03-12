Kylian Mbappe, Robert Lewandowski, Harry Kane, and Erling Haaland surpassed as Thibaut Courtois makes history with 2025-26 UEFA Champions League milestone

Few players command the spotlight on UEFA Champions League nights quite like Thibaut Courtois, but the Real Madrid goalkeeper delivered a moment this season that stunned even seasoned observers of European soccer. In a campaign filled with elite attacking talent — including stars like Kylian Mbappe, Robert Lewandowski, Harry Kane, and Erling Haaland — Courtois has quietly achieved something none of them have managed so far.

The Belgian goalkeeper has remarkably moved ahead of several of the competition’s most prolific forwards in one key statistical category, creating one of the most unusual storylines of the 2025-26 Champions League season. It is rare enough for a goalkeeper to influence a match beyond shot-stopping, but what Courtois accomplished has placed him firmly in the history books. And the milestone itself is even more extraordinary once the details are revealed.

The historic moment arrived during the Round of 16 first-leg clash between Real Madrid and Manchester City. The Spanish club entered the match determined to seize control of the tie, and the breakthrough came from an unlikely source.

In the 20th minute, the Belgian shot-stopper launched a long, pinpoint pass from his own penalty area toward the right flank. The ball traveled the length of the field before finding Federico Valverde, who controlled it with precision.

Valverde quickly accelerated past the Citizens’ defense, rounded the goalkeeper, and calmly slotted the ball into the net to give Real Madrid a 1-0 lead. The goal would become the first of three first-half strikes for the Spanish giant, setting the tone for a dominant performance. Yet beyond the immediate impact on the match, the assist carried historic significance.

The record-breaking milestone explained

The pass to Valverde marked Courtois’s second assist of the 2025-26 Champions League season, a feat that had never been achieved by a goalkeeper before. With that moment, Courtois became the first goalkeeper in Champions League history to record multiple assists in a single season.

The achievement is extraordinary considering the traditional role of goalkeepers in soccer. Their responsibilities focus almost entirely on defensive duties, meaning opportunities to contribute to attacking statistics such as assists are extremely rare.

Courtois’s earlier assist came in a group-stage match against Kairat Almaty, when a long clearance from his own area reached Kylian Mbappe, who converted the chance during a 5-0 victory for Real Madrid. Together, those two contributions created a unique statistical milestone in the competition.

Outperforming Europe’s elite strikers

Perhaps the most surprising element of Courtois’s milestone is how it compares to some of the Champions League’s most feared attacking players. Despite their reputation as elite goal scorers, several of the tournament’s biggest stars currently trail the Real Madrid goalkeeper in the assist column.

Player Club UCL Games Played Assists Thibaut Courtois Real Madrid 10 2 Kylian Mbappe Real Madrid 8 1 Robert Lewandowski Barcelona 8 1 Erling Haaland Manchester City 9 0 Harry Kane Bayern 8 0 Raphinha Barcelona 6 0

While these players dominate headlines for their goals, Courtois has quietly surpassed them in terms of playmaking contributions this season. The statistic underlines just how unusual his achievement truly is.