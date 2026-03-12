Lionel Messi matches Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s 56-game MLS mark but outshines him in goals with Inter Miami

Zlatan Ibrahimović stands as one of the biggest names ever to grace Major League Soccer, leaving a lasting legacy in the league before Lionel Messi‘s arrival redefined it entirely. Now that the Inter Miami star has reached the same 56-game milestone as the LA Galaxy icon, the numbers tell a clear story about who has been the more prolific presence in front of goal.

When Ibrahimović departed Manchester United to join LA Galaxy on a free transfer in March 2018, it sent shockwaves through the soccer world. Although he never won a trophy with the Galaxy, the Swedish legend wrote his own chapter in the club’s history, finishing as their fifth all-time leading scorer with 53 goals in 58 games and posting a remarkable ratio of 0.91 goals per game, the best of any player in franchise history.

Yet when stacked against what Messi has produced in the same number of appearances, Ibrahimović falls just short. In 56 MLS games, Messi has scored 53 goals, compared to the 52 Ibrahimović managed for the Galaxy across the same number of matches, meaning the Argentine edges his predecessor by a single goal.

Fittingly, Messi‘s 56th MLS appearance came last weekend against D.C. United, where he scored the second goal in Inter Miami’s 2-1 win in Baltimore, surpassing Ibrahimović’s mark on the very last opportunity available to him at that stage.

The gap is even more pronounced when assists are factored in. Messi has contributed 28 assists for Inter Miami, taking his total goal contributions to 81 in 56 games. Ibrahimović, by comparison, registered 14 assists with the Galaxy, for a combined total of 66 goal contributions across his 56 MLS appearances.

What about trophies and accolades?

Despite Messi joining Inter Miami midway through the 2023 season, the first full MLS campaign for both legends ended with a similar outcome, as neither made the playoffs. In 2018, LA Galaxy finished seventh in the Western Conference with 48 points, while Inter Miami sat 14th in the overall standings in 2023, rock bottom before Messi’s arrival transformed the franchise.

The similarities ended there. In his second season, Messi elevated Inter Miami to the summit of the league, delivering the 2024 Supporters’ Shield before capping it with the MLS Cup triumph in 2025. Ibrahimović’s second and final MLS season in 2019 ended in disappointment, with the Galaxy finishing fifth in the regular season before being eliminated in the playoff quarterfinals by city rivals LAFC.

On the individual front, the gap is equally telling. Messi became the first player in league history to claim the Landon Donovan MLS MVP award in back-to-back seasons, winning it in both 2024 and 2025, and also took home the Golden Boot in his most recent campaign. Ibrahimović, for all his brilliance, never won the MVP, and even his finest statistical season in 2019, when he scored 30 goals in 29 regular-season games, was not enough to claim the Golden Boot, as Carlos Vela’s extraordinary haul of 34 goals eclipsed him.

