Lionel Messi gives honest take on MLS, USMNT growth vs. Liga MX and Mexico

Mexico’s soccer culture and international pedigree have historically surpassed that of the United States in North America’s regional rivalry, but the gap appears closer than ever. Now witnessing that evolution firsthand with Inter Miami CF, Lionel Messi offered his candid assessment of the growth of Major League Soccer and the USMNT compared to Mexico national team and Liga MX.

With Inter Miami competing internationally, Messi has faced not only MLS-based U.S. internationals but also Liga MX standouts. While Mexican dominance remains evident, he believes the margin has narrowed. Speaking on YouTube channel Miro de Atrás with Nahuel Guzmán and Gonzalo Iglesias, the Tigres UANL goalkeeper noted the shrinking gap, prompting Messi to weigh in:

“Well, I think part of that is also what’s happened at the national team level, right? Because I think the United States and Mexico are very even right now. The U.S. national team has done a great job in recent World Cups too, and I think MLS clubs have grown a lot. When Mexican teams come here to play, it’s tough for them,” Messi stated.

The Argentine also pointed to a key contrast between playing environments in Mexico and the U.S., emphasizing factors behind Mexican clubs’ continued edge, especially in the CONCACAF Champions Cup. “Also, when MLS teams go to Mexico, it’s an advantage for Mexican sides playing at home. In some places you have altitude, stadiums filled with 60,000 or 70,000 people, and whether you like it or not, that plays a role. Home-field advantage is strong — that’s why Mexican teams have usually won the Champions Cup,” he added.

Cruz Azul celebrating with the CONCACAF Champions Cup 2025 trophy.

To contextualize his point, since the competition’s launch in 1962, Mexican clubs have won 40 titles and finished runner-up 20 times. U.S. sides, meanwhile, have claimed the trophy just three times, with five runner-up finishes. Since 2022, each final has featured an MLS club against a Liga MX side, but only once did the MLS representative prevail, Seattle Sounders FC.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Lionel Messi warns Mexico about the pressures of hosting the 2026 World Cup: ‘If things go badly for you…’

MLS growth also a positive sign for Mexico, says Messi

Last season, both leagues attracted major names: MLS drew stars like Son Heung‑min and Thomas Müller, while Liga MX welcomed Sergio Ramos, James Rodríguez, and Keylor Navas. Still, the Liga MX arrivals have largely struggled to match the impact of those who joined MLS.

Even so, Messi believes MLS’s rise could ultimately benefit Mexican soccer: “I think MLS’s growth is worth highlighting, and I think it’s good for Mexico too, right? Because it puts them on alert. I don’t think it should be seen negatively, but rather positively — competing against MLS helps them keep improving, keep competing, and try to surpass them again and stay on top. In a way, it should help, not bother them.“

Historically, Mexico has asserted regional dominance through the CONCACAF Gold Cup, with a record 13 titles. Yet over the last 13 editions (since 2002), Mexico has won seven while the USMNT has captured the other six, now being in a situation where both national teams are sharing that domination.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I think the same thing happens with the national teams, right? The rivalry has always been United States vs. Mexico. The last one was won by Mexico, but before that the United States had won — they’re right there. I don’t know, I think everything has become much more competitive and balanced overall,” Messi concluded.