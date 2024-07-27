Who needs Nico Williams roaming down the left when you’ve got Sergio Gomez? The Real Sociedad wingback and the rest of Spain’s unstoppable Olympic team powered through to a dominant 3-1 win over the Dominican Republic to seal a place in the quarterfinals. Spain divebombed the Dominicans with their wing players, consistently stretching the defense out with constant overlaps. It made for some beautiful soccer.

The team’s success hints at a period of change in Spanish soccer. After Spain’s unprecedented success in Berlin, the nation is forming a universal style of play. It’s a shift from the Vicente del Bosque-inspired tiki-taka that has defined Spain for over a decade. Spain’s new identity is evident through Gomez and right winger Aimar Oroz. They prize fast, technically gifted wingers who can consistently push the ball upwards and win one-on-ones.

Keeper error gives Spain early lead

Spain’s wing play defined their 3-1 win against the Dominican Republic. Spain lined up in an aggressive formation with two advanced midfielders, two wingers, and a striker. Spain’s squad, like the team that won the Euros, is stacked. Gomez is one of the most talented players to ever come out of Manchester City‘s academy, while Álex Baena, Oroz, and Fermin Lopez have been linked to big transfers.

The Dominican Republic folded first. Keeper Enrique Bösl, under pressure from Spain’s stifling attack, played a lazy ball to midfielder Omar de la Cruz. Fermin Lopez, hot on de la Cruz’s tail, easily intercepted the ball. One-on-one with the keeper, Lopez easily slotted his shot into the bottom left corner.

The Dominicans struck back just before halftime in the 39th minute. Captain Edison Azcona launched an inswinging corner into a crowded box. Angel Montes De Oca snuck past his marker and scrambled into a pocket of free space. The midfielder twisted his body before nodding his header towards goal. He and the team excitedly celebrated, and for good reason. It was the Dominicans’ first-ever goal at the Olympics and at such a vital time. Following their 0-0 draw against Egypt, they now had a real chance of mounting an improbable comeback.

However, not all good things last. They fell apart just before halftime thanks to Azcona’s red card. Defender Pau Cubarsi landed a heavy tackle on Azcona, sending both to the ground. As Cubarsi leaped up and stood over Azcona, Azcona kicked Cubarsi in the crotch, warranting an immediate red card. He took the walk of shame off the field and into the tunnel, escorted by jeers and boos. Not only would the Dominicans go down a man, but they’ll miss their most potent attacker and captain for their pivotal match against Uzbekistan.

Spain dominates in final 45 against Dominican Republic

Spain’s revenge was a barrage of attacks in the second half. Spain’s second goal came after Cubarsi pushed the ball to midfielder Álex Baena on the top of the box. Baena faked his pass back to Cubarsi, before dribbling towards the edge of the 18 and firing a shot. The shot deflected off Joao Urbaez, and with Bösl too far away from the ball to react, it rolled into an empty net.

Spain’s third goal was the most beautiful. Oroz, one of Spain’s most promising attackers, had the ball in transition. He dribbled from half-field all the way to the box, evading multiple defenders in the process. Oroz got the ball back after unloading it for a second and found Lopez unmarked on the wing.

Lopez sent a cross into the box. Oroz got a tentative touch on the ball, flicking it past his defender and towards Miguel Gutiérrez on the far post. With the keeper on the near post, Gutiérrez easily tapped in his finish for a goal. Although the linesman waved his flag for offsides, a lengthy VAR check upheld the goal.

Spain’s 3-1 win puts them in the top two of their group. Regardless of Tuesday’s results, they have automatically advanced to the knockout round. They will secure a first-place win if they avoid a loss against Egypt. The Dominicans will play Uzbekistan. They’ll need a win, an Egypt loss, and score three more goals than the Egyptians.

Photos: Imago