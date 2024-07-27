Brutal doesn’t even begin to describe it. The USMNT dismantled a flailing New Zealander side in their 4-1 victory, picking holes in their porous defense and embarrassing them for 90 minutes. Panicked in their opener against France, the USMNT looked confident and assured as they picked up their first points of the Olympics.

Finally motivated after their uninspiring loss to France, the States leaned into their attacking core to succeed in Marseille. If there was any time for a masterclass or a miracle, Saturday had to be the day. They needed a win against New Zealand to have a realistic chance of advancing to the knockout stage. New Zealand posed quite a challenge. They won their first game in a physical, gritty battle against Guinea, and they’d been praised for their tough low block.

Regardless, the Americans got off to a fiery start. They attacked the wings through overlapping fullbacks and incisive wingers, combining to wreak havoc near the byline. Right after kickoff, Djordjé Mihailović and Duncan McGuire combined on the wing, nearly resulting in a chance for Gianluca Busio. Although Busio couldn’t get his shot off in time, John Tolkin fired an outside-the-box shot, prompting an excellent save from the New Zealand keeper. This American team looked nothing like the helpless team that France dominated.

USMNT wins lead early over New Zealand

Minutes later, right-back Nathan Harriel was fouled in the box, and the US won a penalty within the first seven minutes of the game. Mihailovic, who nearly scored in their loss to France on Thursday, easily sent keeper Alex Paulsen the wrong way. His penalty skipped into the bottom right corner, putting the USMNT up a goal over New Zealand.

Only minutes later, Zimmerman would double the Americans’ lead, the fitting finish to a beautiful Mihailović set piece. Harriel nearly got on the end of Mihailović’s inswinging free-kick. Although Paulsen made an excellent save, Zimmerman neatly converted the rebound.

On the sidelines, Mitrović urged more from his players. The shaken head, the terse, direct commands, and the frantic, pointed fingers added gas to the USMNT’s already-roaring engine. Mitrović, like Zimmerman, Mihailovic, and more have said, is demanding on the field. His presence in an American soccer climate often criticized for its laziness and easiness in his players is out-of-place. Even with the Americans comfortably sitting on a two-goal lead and pushing for more, Mitrović wants more.

30 minutes into the match, the Americans got their third. It all started with John Tolkin bursting through the Kiwi defense, searing through the box, and playing an incisive ball to Paredes on the edge of the six-yard box. After scrambling past Paulsen, the ball landed squarely at Busio’s feet.

His first attempt was deflected, but his second shot, scooped neatly into the top corner above the sprawl of black jerseys, was good. All smiles from a once-tense American squad. You couldn’t tell this team was staving off a group-stage exit in this match with how this team was playing.

USMNT falters in second half

New Zealand nearly got a goal back after Matthew Garbett’s rifled shot took a big deflection off Zimmerman, but keeper Patrick Schulte made an impressive save. Tyler Bindon’s headed effort flew over the bar.

Substitute striker Griffin Yow continued the bloodshed into the second half, embarking on a run from half-field to the byline. Yow cut the ball back to Aaronsen, who stabbed a shot past Paulsen for the United States’ fourth.

From there, the United States played slower. Mitrović didn’t want to risk any more injuries for their do-or-die match against Guinea, and the odds of New Zealand coming back from its four-goal deficit were minimal. The USMNT held the ball, circulating it around the field as New Zealand could do nothing but chase.

New Zealand got a goal back through Garbett, who received the ball from Sarpreet Singh in transition. Garbett fought off two American defenders, flicking on a ball to Jesse Randall. After some off-the-ball movement, Garbett lost his man, found space, and blasted the ball into the top right corner.

Pivotal Tuesday matches await

Despite the consolation goal, New Zealand will be angry with their defeat. They showed none of the grit they did against Guinea, and they couldn’t keep the ball on offense. Numerous times, Garbett and crew lost the ball in front of goal, forcing Paulsen into some uncomfortable situations. Stretched wide by the American’s wing play and penetrated by their playmakers, New Zealand was by far the inferior team on Saturday.

For all the Americans’ success, they also will have one loss entering their Tuesday clash against Guinea. Busio is doubtful for Tuesday’s match against Guinea after he came down with a hamstring injury. It doesn’t look good for the Sporting Kansas City midfielder, especially after he limped down the tunnel just before halftime.