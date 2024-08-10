The United States Women’s National Team (USWNT) won the Olympic gold medal on Saturday, beating Brazil.

The South Americans initially came out of the gate on top, collecting the majority of possession and having the better chances. The first half was undoubtedly the USWNT’s toughest test of the entire tournament.

Nevertheless, the Americans eventually settled into the game and scored the lone goal in the second period.

After failing to convert her team’s best chance of the match in the 51st minute, Mallory Swanson scored a stunning solo goal six minutes later.

A great through ball from Korbin Albert created the scoring opportunity. The midfielder played in Swanson as she raced towards goal out on the left flank.

Swanson collected possession near the edge of Brazil’s box and placed a perfect shot into the back of the net. Swanson’s goal marked her 100th total appearance with the USWNT.

While Swanson scored the goal, Sophia Smith played a major part in the eventual match-winner.

The forward could have also collected the pass from Albert, as she was free on goal as well. However, aware that she was likely offside, Smith allowed Swanson to take possession of the ball.

The intelligent decision basically saved an offside call that would have kept the match scoreless.

USWNT’s defense has been exceptional since Hayes took over

Outside of the goal itself, USWNT goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher played a crucial part in keeping the clean sheet. With Brazil outplaying the Americans early on, the shot-stopper made a huge sprawling save to deny a goal just before the halftime break. Naeher then also stuck out a firm hand to keep another potential goal out of the back of the net later in added time.

Swanson, Smith, and Trinity Rodman have rightly received most of the attention in the USWNT at the Olympics.

Nevertheless, the team’s defense was undeniably a key part of their success. In fact, the Stars and Stripes did not allow a goal in the three knockout round matches at the tournament. This is particularly impressive, considering two of these games went into extra time.

Overall, the USWNT has allowed just two opposing goals in 10 total fixtures since Emma Hayes became their manager. Both of these goals were conceded during the group stage of the Olympics.

The USWNT team that lined up for the start of the match.

Hayes delivers first Olympic gold medal for USWNT in 12 years

Although the USWNT is widely seen as a powerhouse in the sport, Saturday’s triumph was the teams first Olympics gold medal since 2012.

The American women previously failed to grab a medal in 2016 and then only collected bronze at the summer games in Japan four years later. It is also their first major title outside of CONCACAF since the 2019 Women’s World Cup as well.

Brazil’s defeat, on the other hand, signifies the final tournament appearance for Marta. The legendary striker will go down as perhaps the greatest women’s player in the history of the sport.

After all, the forward has collected FIFA’s Best Women’s Player award six times, while scoring nearly 200 total goals in her career. Despite these personal accolades, Marta never won a major title with Brazil.

