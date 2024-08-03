The USWNT team advanced to the semifinals of the 2024 Olympic Games

with a win over Japan on Saturday. Team USA fought a tough low defensive block from their opponents through the entirety of the game. While the two sides were scoreless after 90 minutes, Trinity Rodman spared her team’s blushes with a glorious strike late in the match.

Rodman began the play in the 105th minute by collecting a long pass out on the right flank. The 22-year-old attacker then beat her defender by cutting back inside to put the ball on her preferred left foot. She then struck a stunning arrowing shot past the diving goalkeeper and into the top far corner of the net. It would have been tough for any shot-stopper to prevent that goal.

There were immediate claims that Rodman both handled the ball and was offside prior to scoring the goal. Nevertheless, replays suggested that the forward controlled the ball with her chest. Semi-automated replay technology then showed that the American was onside by just a few centimeters.

Young forward has been USWNT’s star player at Olympics

Rodman has arguably been the best USWNT player at the tournament in France. The attacker entered the competition having scored just two goals in her previous 17 matches with the national team. However, the Washington Spirit star’s goal against Japan was her third in the current competition. Rodman previously scored the opening goals for the Americans against Zambia and Australia in the group stage.

Before Rodman eventually found the back of the net, the Americans were noticeably frustrated by the Japanese defense. The USWNT entered the match as the highest scoring team in the tournament. In fact, they managed to score nine goals in their three group stage goals.

However, although they did strategically move forward at times, Japan remained defensively organized throughout the game. This was evident in the lack of real scoring chances for the Americans in regular time. The USWNT recorded just three total shots in the first half. They did manage to take six additional chances at goal in the latter period, but none of these efforts were on target.

Coach leaves fans perplexed by lack of substitutions

Outside of Rodman’s stunning goal, much of the discussion regarding the USWNT in the match was the lack of substitutions by Emma Hayes. For instance, the new manager did not make a single change to her lineup in regular time. This was despite the fact that Japan seemed fresher late in the game.

The first American sub was Lynn Williams, who entered the fray for Mallory Swanson to start extra time. Former USWNT great, and current NBC Sports commentator, Julie Foudy, labeled the lack of substitutions as a risky move during the telecast.

The USWNT will next take on either Canada or Germany in the semifinals on Tuesday, August 6th. They will, however, have a worry over the fitness of Emily Fox. The defender was forced off of the pitch in the final moments after a collision with an opposing player. Fox was able to walk away without much of a limp though.

