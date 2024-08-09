Finally, the gold medal game. There aren’t many bigger than this in women’s soccer. It’s the biggest game the USWNT has played since the 2019 Women’s World Cup Final. It’s the first time the USWNT has played for a gold medal since 2012 in London. But they aren’t the only team playing in this gold medal game. Brazil has never won a major international tournament and hopes to send their greatest star, Marta, off in style.

USWNT and Brazil have taken long roads to the final

The USWNT’s win over Germany was almost a carbon copy of their win over Japan. Both games were scoreless going to extra time. And in both games, one of the three US forwards found a way to get the goal to send the Americans through.

Against Japan, it was Trinity Rodman who fired home to secure the win. Three days later, it was Sophia Smith who scored to send the US through to the gold medal game.

Additionally, the US win against Germany again didn’t see Emma Hayes make many substitutions until extra time. In regulation, Emily Sonnett and Lynn Williams were brought on. But with the game tied 0-0 in extra time, Hayes could wait no more. She brought on Jenna Nighswonger, Korbin Albert, and Casey Kruger. Fortunately, there are four days between the semi-final and the gold medal game.

On the other side, it’s quite a surprise to see Brazil in the gold medal game. Not because they aren’t talented, but because they got their Olympics off to a horrendous start.

They won their opener against Nigeria 1-0. Things then appeared to careen off the rails as they lost each of their next two games, 2-1 to Japan and 2-0 to Spain. They only advanced to the knockout rounds as the second-ranked third-place team.

In the quarterfinals they pulled off a huge shock, eliminating the host French and causing manager Herve Renard to resign. In their semifinal game, they demolished Spain by a score of 4-2. The win was especially impressive because Spain is the reigning Women’s World Cup champion.

USWNT and Brazil face off in important match

There is history on the line for both the US and Brazil in this game.

For the US, they have a chance to win a record fifth gold medal and their first since the 2012 Games in London. It will be their seventh overall Olympic medal out of their eight appearances.

Brazil has a chance to win their first-ever major international tournament. They have never won the Women’s World Cup, coming closest as runners-up in 2007. Nor have they won gold at the Olympics, not even as the hosts at Rio 2016. They did, however, win consecutive silver medals in Athens in 2004 and Beijing in 2008.

Where to Watch

Saturday’s gold medal game is set for an 11 am ET kickoff. Fans can watch in English on NBC and Peacock, and in Spanish on Telemundo.

