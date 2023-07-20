Our Real Sociedad TV schedule has all the information you’ll need to watch one of La Liga’s founding clubs.

Real Sociedad is based in the city of Donostia / San Sebastián, in the region of Spain that is a part of the Basque Country. This gives the club, like their Basque rivals Athletic Bilbao, a distinctive cultural backdrop.

Real Sociedad TV Schedule

Real Sociedad on TV and streaming: U.S. only:

Founded: 1909

Stadium: Anoeta Stadium

Manager: Imanol Alguacil

Spanish top-flight titles: 2 (1981, 1982)

Spanish Copa del Rey titles: 2 (1987, 2020)

European titles: Cup Winners’ Cup (1), Europa League (3)

Where Can I Watch the Real Sociedad Match?

All of LaLiga, including each Sociedad match, is streamed on on ESPN+ in English and Spanish in the United States. The same goes for Copa del Rey.

Many league games each weekend are simulcast on ESPN Deportes in Spanish, which also makes them available on Fubo and DirecTV Stream. Very rarely LaLiga games will find their way onto ESPN/ESPN2 in English, but these are usually bigger games like El Clásico that do not feature Sociedad.

Watch Real Sociedad on ESPN+:

Sociedad has infrequently participated in European football over the years. But when they do qualify, like their recent stretch from 2020-2024, UEFA games are available on Paramount+ in English. Paramount+ is the streaming home of both Champions League and Europa League. Select late-round games of these competitions may be shown on the main CBS network as well.

Spanish UEFA club coverage is on Univision, UniMás, and TUDN, with streaming on ViX.

Real Sociedad History

Sociedad de Fútbol was founded on September 7, 1909. 1910 saw the club receive patronage from King Alfonso XIII, and this is when they picked up the “Real” flourish in their name.

Sociedad became founding members of La Liga in 1929. Shortly after, in 1931, the club’s name was changed to Donostia Club de Futbol. Donostia is the Basque name for the city of San Sebastián. This name lasted until the end of the Spanish Civil War in 1939, when the club reverted back to Real Sociedad.

Despite a long history, Sociedad have few major honors to their name. They’ve won La Liga just twice, in consecutive seasons in 1981 and 1982. They tacked on a Supercopa de España in 1982, and a Copa del Rey in 1987. This run of form made the 1980s generally the high water mark for the club.

While stretches of the club’s history have seen Sociedad as a mid-table LaLiga side, or even in the second division, recent times have seen better form.

From the 2019-20 season on, Sociedad have finished no worse than 6th place, and they won their second ever Copa del Rey. Each season from 2020-2024, the club also featured in European play, the longest such stretch in club history.

For a long while, Sociedad, like Bilbao, employed only Basque players. But in 1989, they began signing both non-Basque Spaniards as well as foreign players to the side.

Alberto Górriz with 599 appearances is the all-time leader for the club, while Jesús María Satrústegui’s 162 goals top the scoring records. Notable former Sociedad players include Claudio Bravo, Antoine Griezmann, Carlos Vela, Xabi Alonso, and Martin Ødegaard.

