The United States Under-20 men’s youth national team continued their domination at the 2024 CONCACAF U-20 Championship on Friday. The young Americans entered a Group A matchup with Costa Rica needing a win to officially top the group.

Prior to the fixture, the Stars and Stripes thumped Jamaica 9-0 to begin their tournament. The Americans took a 5-0 lead into the halftime break before adding four more goals in the second period. Seven different players managed to find the back of the net in the impressive win.

They then followed up the demolition with another 4-0 victory against Cuba on July 22nd. Much like the first matchup, the goals were spread out over multiple different players. In fact, all four goals against Cuba were scored by different American players.

U.S. U-20s extend lengthy shutout streak in Costa Rica win

As Costa Rica also beat Jamaica and tied against Cuba, the winner of Friday’s fixture would win the group. The United States U-20s were able to get on the scoresheet against Costa Rica just before the halftime break. The Americans initially forced a turnover in the 37th minute thanks to aggressive work in midfield. Brooklyn Raines then found Ruben Ramos Jr. out on the left flank.

The USMNT has history in the competition, winning it in 2018 The USMNT has history in the competition, winning it in 2018

Ramos spotted Marcos Zambrono in an advantageous position near Costa Rica’s penalty box. The forward then played a clever pass to Niko Tsakiris, who managed to dribble by multiple defenders and finished with a shot into the top left corner of the net. The goal was the attacker’s second of the current tournament and sixth for the United States U-20 team.

Although the young Americans racked up multiple goals in their previous Group A games, the strike by Tsakiris was the lone goal of Friday’s fixture. Nevertheless, the team will take the victory either way. They have still managed to score 14 goals in three 2024 CONCACAF U-20 Championship matches so far.

The victory for the Americans was also aided by stellar defense as well. In fact, the United States U-20s did not allow a single shot on goal during the game. They have now not conceded a goal at the tournament. The result also extends the team’s shutout streak to eight CONCACAF U-20 Championship games. The last goal that the team has allowed at the competition was an own goal back in June of 2022.

Young Americans to learn next opponents Saturday night

The triumph continued the U.S. U-20s impressive streak while also helping them finish atop of Group A. As a result, the Americans will next face a third-place team out of either Group B or C. The matchup, which is not yet determined, will come at the quarterfinal stage of the tournament. If the United States can pull off another win, they would then automatically qualify for the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Chile.

The U-20s will eventually learn their quarterfinal opponents on Saturday when the group stage concludes. El Salvador, however, has already finished third in Group B and could next face the United States. The third-placed team in Group C will either be Guatemala or Haiti. The two teams are set to face off on Saturday in Irapuato, Mexico for a chance to possibly play the Americans.

