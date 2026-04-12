Real Madrid reportedly prepare Toni Kroos comeback in a sporting structure role for the 2026-27 season

Despite boasting a world-class roster, Real Madrid are not enjoying their best campaign, sitting second in LaLiga and struggling in the UEFA Champions League. In response, they are aiming for significant structural changes, seeking a major improvement in performance. With this in mind, Los Blancos are reportedly targeting a return for Toni Kroos in a sporting structure role ahead of the 2026–27 season.

According to José Félix Díaz of Diario AS, Los Blancos have fully decided to pursue a return for Toni Kroos. Far from being a return as a player, they want the German legend to take on a key role within the club’s sporting structure. However, no formal offer has been made yet, meaning there is still no clearly defined position, although they intend for him to hold significant influence.

With the potential return of Toni Kroos, Real Madrid could move toward a broader restructuring of their overall setup. As reported by Rodra of ESPN, Juni Calafat, the club’s head of scouting, does not have his continuity fully secured. Despite being the architect behind several world-class squads and signings, Los Blancos are considering sweeping structural changes, aiming to relaunch the project after the team’s recent inconsistencies.

Alongside Calafat’s possible departure, Los Blancos could also consider parting ways with José Ángel Sánchez. Having served as the club’s general director for many years, he is regarded as the right-hand man of president Florentino Pérez, influencing all areas of the organization. As per Iñaki Angulo, Real Madrid are evaluating his exit, as Anas Laghrari is gaining increasing prominence within the club’s structure.

Toni Kroos of Real Madrid looks on during a game.

Structural changes at Real Madrid could reshape sporting plans

Real Madrid could reshape their sporting project through these structural changes. Far from being minor adjustments, the potential departures of Juni and José Ángel are key, as they have been central figures in shaping the squad for several years. Without them, Los Blancos could opt to redirect the project, adjusting the next head coach or the club’s transfer targets for the 2026–27 season.

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If Toni Kroos decides to return to Los Blancos, he could play a key role in sporting decisions. With significant uncertainty surrounding positions such as head coach and the possible departure of star players, these changes could be quite noticeable in the 2026–27 season. In addition, Real Madrid are reportedly looking to appoint a sporting director—something they have not had for several years—making these potential changes even more significant.