Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
laliga
Comments

Real Madrid reportedly prepare Toni Kroos comeback in a sporting structure role for the 2026-27 season

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Follow us on Google!
Toni Kroos receives The Golden Heart award during the "Ein Herz für Kinder" Gala.
© Gerald Matzka/Getty ImagesToni Kroos receives The Golden Heart award during the "Ein Herz für Kinder" Gala.

Despite boasting a world-class roster, Real Madrid are not enjoying their best campaign, sitting second in LaLiga and struggling in the UEFA Champions League. In response, they are aiming for significant structural changes, seeking a major improvement in performance. With this in mind, Los Blancos are reportedly targeting a return for Toni Kroos in a sporting structure role ahead of the 2026–27 season.

According to José Félix Díaz of Diario AS, Los Blancos have fully decided to pursue a return for Toni Kroos. Far from being a return as a player, they want the German legend to take on a key role within the club’s sporting structure. However, no formal offer has been made yet, meaning there is still no clearly defined position, although they intend for him to hold significant influence.

With the potential return of Toni Kroos, Real Madrid could move toward a broader restructuring of their overall setup. As reported by Rodra of ESPN, Juni Calafat, the club’s head of scouting, does not have his continuity fully secured. Despite being the architect behind several world-class squads and signings, Los Blancos are considering sweeping structural changes, aiming to relaunch the project after the team’s recent inconsistencies.

Alongside Calafat’s possible departure, Los Blancos could also consider parting ways with José Ángel Sánchez. Having served as the club’s general director for many years, he is regarded as the right-hand man of president Florentino Pérez, influencing all areas of the organization. As per Iñaki Angulo, Real Madrid are evaluating his exit, as Anas Laghrari is gaining increasing prominence within the club’s structure.

Real Madrid&#039;s legend Toni Kroos

Toni Kroos of Real Madrid looks on during a game.

Structural changes at Real Madrid could reshape sporting plans

Real Madrid could reshape their sporting project through these structural changes. Far from being minor adjustments, the potential departures of Juni and José Ángel are key, as they have been central figures in shaping the squad for several years. Without them, Los Blancos could opt to redirect the project, adjusting the next head coach or the club’s transfer targets for the 2026–27 season.

Advertisement
Mbappe’s influence at Real Madrid grows as France coach Deschamps is reportedly on club’s shortlist

see also

Mbappe’s influence at Real Madrid grows as France coach Deschamps is reportedly on club’s shortlist

If Toni Kroos decides to return to Los Blancos, he could play a key role in sporting decisions. With significant uncertainty surrounding positions such as head coach and the possible departure of star players, these changes could be quite noticeable in the 2026–27 season. In addition, Real Madrid are reportedly looking to appoint a sporting director—something they have not had for several years—making these potential changes even more significant.

200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, Bundesliga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Enzo Fernández’s gestures to Real Madrid continue as Chelsea star praises Madrid, Kroos and Modrić

Enzo Fernández’s gestures to Real Madrid continue as Chelsea star praises Madrid, Kroos and Modrić

Enzo Fernández had nice words for Madrid and Real Madrid legends Toni Kroos and Luka Modric, with his Chelsea future in doubt.

Real Madrid legend Toni Kroos explains why he retired: ‘The feeling with the ball never goes away’

Real Madrid legend Toni Kroos explains why he retired: ‘The feeling with the ball never goes away’

Real Madrid legend Toni Kroos explained why he retired early.

Xabi Alonso receives support from Toni Kroos: The German legend gives bold take on the Spaniard’s Real Madrid criticized tenure

Xabi Alonso receives support from Toni Kroos: The German legend gives bold take on the Spaniard’s Real Madrid criticized tenure

Xabi Alonso seems far from having a secure position at Real Madrid, as his inconsistent results are putting the project at risk. Despite this, Toni Kroos decided to step forward and back the Spanish coach, offering his clear perspective on his tenure.

Not Lionel Messi’s Argentina: Toni Kroos surprisingly names four national teams as 2026 World Cup contenders

Not Lionel Messi’s Argentina: Toni Kroos surprisingly names four national teams as 2026 World Cup contenders

Despite Lionel Messi's Argentina being one of the top national teams, Toni Kroos chose to exclude them from his list of contenders for the 2026 World Cup. Instead, the former German midfielder surprised many by naming four other national teams he believes could make a significant impact.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo