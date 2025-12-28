Cristiano Ronaldo faces potential 2026 World Cup blow as key Portugal teammate reportedly left out of club plans

Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to play in his final World Cup in 2026, with fans hoping the legendary forward can lift one of the few major trophies missing from his résumé. However, Portugal’s preparations could face a setback, as one of Ronaldo’s key national team teammates is reportedly being left out of his club’s plans.

One of head coach Roberto Martínez’s main strengths since taking charge of Portugal has been establishing a consistent starting XI, complemented by impactful options off the bench. One of the players who remained a fixture in that process was João Cancelo, though the fullback has endured a difficult 2025–26 season.

According to Diario Sport, Cancelo is expected to leave Al Hilal due to his lack of playing time. Head coach Simone Inzaghi reportedly does not plan to register the Portuguese right back for domestic competitions in January, opening the door for Cancelo to explore options elsewhere ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

After suffering a hamstring injury at the start of the season, Cancelo spent several weeks sidelined, and with Al Hilal’s foreign-player slots already filled, Inzaghi opted to leave Cancelo out of the Saudi Pro League squad list for the first part of the season. The AFC Champions League Elite has been the competition in which he has featured most, appearing in four matches while recording one goal and two assists.

With Inzaghi intent on sticking with the same foreign players he used during the first half of the campaign, Cancelo’s agent Jorge Mendes (who also represents Ronaldo) is reportedly working to secure him a return to Europe under favorable conditions, as revealed by Sport. With interest from Premier League clubs and Portugal’s top teams, a move would likely be the smartest option for Cancelo to maintain form and fitness with the World Cup approaching.

Who could replace Cancelo with Portugal?

Despite missing the UEFA Nations League Final Four in June due to injury, Cancelo has consistently found his way back into the Portugal squad. In 2025, he missed six matches through injury, but in the four games he was available, he started each time under Martínez, contributing two goals and two assists, underscoring his importance and how difficult he is to replace.

As for natural alternatives, Nélson Semedo and Diogo Dalot have filled in at right back during Cancelo’s absences. However, in the biggest matches, such as the Nations League final against Spain, Martínez opted to deploy midfielder João Neves on the right side of the defense.

Using the Paris Saint-Germain midfielder at right back has proven to be an effective solution, but it creates a new dilemma over who fills Neves’ role in midfield. Given Cancelo’s ability to operate on both flanks, not having him fit and settled ahead of the World Cup could represent a significant blow to Cristiano Ronaldo’s ambitions in 2026.

