Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
World Cup 2026
Comments

Cristiano Ronaldo faces potential 2026 World Cup blow as key Portugal teammate reportedly left out of club plans

dante gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Follow us on Google!
Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal.
© Rafal Oleksiewicz/Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo of Portugal.

Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to play in his final World Cup in 2026, with fans hoping the legendary forward can lift one of the few major trophies missing from his résumé. However, Portugal’s preparations could face a setback, as one of Ronaldo’s key national team teammates is reportedly being left out of his club’s plans.

One of head coach Roberto Martínez’s main strengths since taking charge of Portugal has been establishing a consistent starting XI, complemented by impactful options off the bench. One of the players who remained a fixture in that process was João Cancelo, though the fullback has endured a difficult 2025–26 season.

According to Diario Sport, Cancelo is expected to leave Al Hilal due to his lack of playing time. Head coach Simone Inzaghi reportedly does not plan to register the Portuguese right back for domestic competitions in January, opening the door for Cancelo to explore options elsewhere ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

After suffering a hamstring injury at the start of the season, Cancelo spent several weeks sidelined, and with Al Hilal’s foreign-player slots already filled, Inzaghi opted to leave Cancelo out of the Saudi Pro League squad list for the first part of the season. The AFC Champions League Elite has been the competition in which he has featured most, appearing in four matches while recording one goal and two assists.

Joao Cancelo of Portugal.

Joao Cancelo of Portugal.

With Inzaghi intent on sticking with the same foreign players he used during the first half of the campaign, Cancelo’s agent Jorge Mendes (who also represents Ronaldo) is reportedly working to secure him a return to Europe under favorable conditions, as revealed by Sport. With interest from Premier League clubs and Portugal’s top teams, a move would likely be the smartest option for Cancelo to maintain form and fitness with the World Cup approaching.

Advertisement
Cristiano Ronaldo makes bold 1,000-goal claim after award for Portugal, Al Nassr performances

see also

Cristiano Ronaldo makes bold 1,000-goal claim after award for Portugal, Al Nassr performances

Who could replace Cancelo with Portugal?

Despite missing the UEFA Nations League Final Four in June due to injury, Cancelo has consistently found his way back into the Portugal squad. In 2025, he missed six matches through injury, but in the four games he was available, he started each time under Martínez, contributing two goals and two assists, underscoring his importance and how difficult he is to replace.

As for natural alternatives, Nélson Semedo and Diogo Dalot have filled in at right back during Cancelo’s absences. However, in the biggest matches, such as the Nations League final against Spain, Martínez opted to deploy midfielder João Neves on the right side of the defense.

Using the Paris Saint-Germain midfielder at right back has proven to be an effective solution, but it creates a new dilemma over who fills Neves’ role in midfield. Given Cancelo’s ability to operate on both flanks, not having him fit and settled ahead of the World Cup could represent a significant blow to Cristiano Ronaldo’s ambitions in 2026.

Advertisement
200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Neymar's Al Hilal key teammate reportedly interested in returning to Flick's Barcelona

Neymar's Al Hilal key teammate reportedly interested in returning to Flick's Barcelona

As the January transfer window approaches, a key Al Hilal teammate of Neymar is reportedly eyeing a return to Hansi Flick's FC Barcelona.

Joao Cancelo exits Manchester City - leaves complicated legacy

Joao Cancelo exits Manchester City - leaves complicated legacy

Legacy in soccer is often associated with how wonderful a player has served a club. Those who reach the heights of success develop their version of a legacy within a club. In the case of Joao Cancelo and his time at Manchester City, it is a mixed bag of emotions. The Premier League ultimately says […]

Premier League side eager to pry Cancelo from Barca's grasp

Premier League side eager to pry Cancelo from Barca's grasp

Joao Cancelo, a fullback from Portugal, is a target for Premier League powerhouse Arsenal, who is aiming to outbid Barcelona for his services. The Gunners will revisit their pursuit of the defender in the next summer transfer window. Towards the end of the summer transfer window, the Portugal international was loaned out by Manchester City […]

USMNT star Haji Wright reportedly given record-breaking price tag amid Premier League interest

USMNT star Haji Wright reportedly given record-breaking price tag amid Premier League interest

After reportedly drawing the interest of a Premier League side, USMNT star Haji Wright has been given with a record-breaking price tag from Coventry City.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo