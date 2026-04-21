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Toni Kroos rules out return from retirement despite Real Madrid’s needs after Laureus award win

Dante Gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

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Toni Kroos accepts the Laureus Sporting Inspiration award.
© Pablo Cuadra/Getty Images for LaureusToni Kroos accepts the Laureus Sporting Inspiration award.

Toni Kroos was the beating heart of Real Madrid‘s midfield for years, forming one of the game’s most celebrated partnerships alongside Luka Modric. With the club now in desperate need of a player of his profile, speculation about a potential comeback has intensified, but Kroos has put those rumors to rest emphatically following his recognition at the Laureus Awards.

The 2025-26 season has been a difficult one for Real Madrid, with the club struggling to find the right balance between a potent attacking line and an unsettled midfield. That imbalance has fueled talk of a possible return for the 36-year-old, but Kroos himself has been the one to shut it all down.

Speaking to reporters at the Laureus Awards Gala in Madrid, Kroos was asked directly whether a comeback had ever crossed his mind. “No, truthfully, I haven’t. I’ve never had that thought because I stopped exactly how I wanted to stop. I closed the book. Even if I thought about returning — though it’s already too late — I always believed it was impossible to finish on a higher note. Anything that came after would have been worse,” he said.

Kroos retired in 2024 at the very peak of his powers, capping his playing career with a UEFA Champions League title with Real Madrid in the 2023-24 season. With six UCL medals and a World Cup winner’s medal already in his collection, the former Bayern Munich and Real Madrid midfielder believes that anything following such a farewell could only diminish the legacy he worked so hard to build.

German Footballer Toni Kroos poses with the Laureus Sporting Inspiration award.

German Footballer Toni Kroos poses with the Laureus Sporting Inspiration award.

While recent reports have suggested Real Madrid are keen to bring Kroos into a prominent role within the club’s sporting structure, his days as a professional player are firmly behind him. “Now I have other motivations in my life and other projects. That stage ended well for me, and I was able to leave happy, without the feeling that something could have been done better. I was happy, and that’s that,” he concluded.

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Kroos and the recognition from the Laureus Academy

The fact that Kroos is still being seriously discussed as a potential first-team solution for Real Madrid speaks to the scale of his influence at the club. It is also a fitting backdrop for the recognition he received on Monday night, when the Laureus Academy presented him with the Laureus Sporting Inspiration Award.

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The honor has been bestowed only three times previously: first to the Refugee Olympic Team in 2017, then to NFL star J.J. Watt in 2018, and most recently to Mohamed Salah in 2021. Five years on, the German legend became the fourth recipient of the award, a fitting tribute to one of the most decorated and influential careers in the history of the game.

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