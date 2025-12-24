Christian Pulisic’s gain, Real Madrid’s pain: The Luka Modric decision that changed everything for Xabi Alonso

Christian Pulisic may not have been directly involved in the decision, but its ripple effects are now being felt across Europe. While he continues to establish himself as a central figure at the San Siro, events in Madrid have quietly tilted the balance of power in his favor. The departure of Luka Modric, taken against the wishes of Xabi Alonso, has reshaped two elite squads—and revealed how one club’s calculated gamble has become another’s competitive advantage.

In Madrid, the decision was framed as a necessary step toward renewal. In Milan, it has become a masterstroke. And for Pulisic, it has altered the internal hierarchy of influence in a way few anticipated.

The story begins before Xabi Alonso had even settled into his new office at the Bernabeu. As revealed by El Mundo, Real Madrid’s board had already made up its mind about Modric’s future. Despite the Croatian’s willingness to stay, even offering multiple salary reductions to extend his contract by another year, the club hierarchy delivered a firm refusal.

Alonso, who had just taken over from Carlo Ancelotti, privately supported Modric’s continuation. He viewed the veteran midfielder as a stabilizing presence—someone who could guide a young core through transitional moments. But the decision was no longer his to make.

From Madrid’s perspective, the rationale was clear: bet on youth, not legacy. The club believed the midfield was already well stocked with Aurelien Tchouameni, Eduardo Camavinga, Federico Valverde, and Arda Guler. Modric, at nearly 40 at the time, was deemed surplus to the long-term vision.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Milan’s Croatian bond: Luka Modric highlights Christian Pulisic’s bright future with nine-word prediction, and it leaves fans excited

Madrid’s youth bet—and its immediate cost

On paper, the logic made sense. Los Blancos have built an empire by moving early, trusting young stars before their peak years. Yet football is rarely played on spreadsheets alone. As the season unfolded, cracks began to show. The midfield—dynamic but inexperienced—has struggled at key moments to control tempo, dictate rhythm, and manage game states. What Madrid lost was not just a passer, but leadership, calm, and institutional memory.

Modric’s absence has been felt most acutely in high-pressure scenarios, where the lack of a senior conductor has left Alonso’s side exposed. While Thibaut Courtois and Dani Carvajal remain dressing-room leaders, the midfield no longer has a natural general.

Xabi Alonso, Head Coach of Real Madrid, gives instructions to Jude Bellingham.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Luka Modric’s next step after Milan and 2026 World Cup revealed: Could shocking Real Madrid return be on the cards?

Milan’s gain: Modric reborn in Italy

If Madrid underestimated Modric’s remaining value, Milan wasted no time capitalizing. Signed on a one-year deal, the Croatian arrived not as a ceremonial figure—but as a starter.

The impact has been immediate and profound. Modric has started all 15 league matches, completed 1,068 passes, and created 26 chances, more than any other Rossoneri player. At 40, he is dictating matches with the same elegance that once defined Champions League nights in Spain.