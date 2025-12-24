Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
la liga
Comments

Christian Pulisic’s gain, Real Madrid’s pain: The Luka Modric decision that changed everything for Xabi Alonso

martina alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Follow us on Google!
Christian Pulisic (left) and Luka Modric (right)
© Getty ImagesChristian Pulisic (left) and Luka Modric (right)

Christian Pulisic may not have been directly involved in the decision, but its ripple effects are now being felt across Europe. While he continues to establish himself as a central figure at the San Siro, events in Madrid have quietly tilted the balance of power in his favor. The departure of Luka Modric, taken against the wishes of Xabi Alonso, has reshaped two elite squads—and revealed how one club’s calculated gamble has become another’s competitive advantage.

In Madrid, the decision was framed as a necessary step toward renewal. In Milan, it has become a masterstroke. And for Pulisic, it has altered the internal hierarchy of influence in a way few anticipated.

The story begins before Xabi Alonso had even settled into his new office at the Bernabeu. As revealed by El Mundo, Real Madrid’s board had already made up its mind about Modric’s future. Despite the Croatian’s willingness to stay, even offering multiple salary reductions to extend his contract by another year, the club hierarchy delivered a firm refusal.

Alonso, who had just taken over from Carlo Ancelotti, privately supported Modric’s continuation. He viewed the veteran midfielder as a stabilizing presence—someone who could guide a young core through transitional moments. But the decision was no longer his to make.

From Madrid’s perspective, the rationale was clear: bet on youth, not legacy. The club believed the midfield was already well stocked with Aurelien Tchouameni, Eduardo Camavinga, Federico Valverde, and Arda Guler. Modric, at nearly 40 at the time, was deemed surplus to the long-term vision.

Advertisement
Milan’s Croatian bond: Luka Modric highlights Christian Pulisic’s bright future with nine-word prediction, and it leaves fans excited

see also

Milan’s Croatian bond: Luka Modric highlights Christian Pulisic’s bright future with nine-word prediction, and it leaves fans excited

Madrid’s youth bet—and its immediate cost

On paper, the logic made sense. Los Blancos have built an empire by moving early, trusting young stars before their peak years. Yet football is rarely played on spreadsheets alone. As the season unfolded, cracks began to show. The midfield—dynamic but inexperienced—has struggled at key moments to control tempo, dictate rhythm, and manage game states. What Madrid lost was not just a passer, but leadership, calm, and institutional memory.

Modric’s absence has been felt most acutely in high-pressure scenarios, where the lack of a senior conductor has left Alonso’s side exposed. While Thibaut Courtois and Dani Carvajal remain dressing-room leaders, the midfield no longer has a natural general.

Real Madrid&#039;s Jude Bellingham and Xabi Alonso

Xabi Alonso, Head Coach of Real Madrid, gives instructions to Jude Bellingham.

Advertisement
Luka Modric’s next step after Milan and 2026 World Cup revealed: Could shocking Real Madrid return be on the cards?

see also

Luka Modric’s next step after Milan and 2026 World Cup revealed: Could shocking Real Madrid return be on the cards?

Milan’s gain: Modric reborn in Italy

If Madrid underestimated Modric’s remaining value, Milan wasted no time capitalizing. Signed on a one-year deal, the Croatian arrived not as a ceremonial figure—but as a starter.

The impact has been immediate and profound. Modric has started all 15 league matches, completed 1,068 passes, and created 26 chances, more than any other Rossoneri player. At 40, he is dictating matches with the same elegance that once defined Champions League nights in Spain.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Former boss Sergio Conceição breaks silence on tenure at Pulisic’s AC Milan: ‘The team’s environment wasn’t good’

Former boss Sergio Conceição breaks silence on tenure at Pulisic’s AC Milan: ‘The team’s environment wasn’t good’

Former coach Sergio Conceição spoke candidly on Christian Pulisic’s AC Milan with a strong statement: "The team's environment wasn’t good."

Christian Pulisic disrespected again as Milan hero snubbed from Serie A’s top 5 in shocking market value update: How much is he worth in December 2025?

Christian Pulisic disrespected again as Milan hero snubbed from Serie A’s top 5 in shocking market value update: How much is he worth in December 2025?

Despite a strong season, Christian Pulisic has been left outside Serie A’s top five most valuable players, a decision that immediately sparked backlash among fans and analysts alike.

Christian Pulisic’s Milan heartbreak leads to Italian Super Cup bombshell: Serie A president makes major shock decision on Supercoppa’s future

Christian Pulisic’s Milan heartbreak leads to Italian Super Cup bombshell: Serie A president makes major shock decision on Supercoppa’s future

Christian Pulisic arrived in Saudi Arabia carrying the weight of expectation, history, and unfinished business. Instead, the Rossoneri’s title defense collapsed abruptly, triggering not only sporting consequences but also a seismic shift behind the scenes.

Messi’s Argentina teammate could leave Premier League: Barcelona and Atletico Madrid reportedly battle for him

Messi’s Argentina teammate could leave Premier League: Barcelona and Atletico Madrid reportedly battle for him

Barcelona and Atletico Madrid are reportedly interested in a teammate of Lionel Messi on the Argentina national team who currently plays in the Premier League.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo