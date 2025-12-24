Trending topics:
Comments

Cesc Fabregas breaks the silence on Xabi Alonso's main problem at Real Madrid: 'It has to be the hardest thing of all'

daniel villar pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Como 1907 coach Cesc Fabregas and Xabi Alonso, Head Coach of Real Madrid.
Como 1907 coach Cesc Fabregas and Xabi Alonso, Head Coach of Real Madrid.

Xabi Alonso arrived at Real Madrid with a promise to architect a new era for the club, one where young talents like Arda Güler, Jude Bellingham, and Kylian Mbappé would take center stage. However, that promising start quickly faded as a series of inconsistencies arose. In response, Cesc Fàbregas provided a brief analysis of the Spanish coach’s situation, highlighting what he perceives as Alonso’s main challenge at Los Blancos.

They are all very good (Real Madrid players). They all deserve to play. They all think they have to play. They all have to make the difference. They all cost 50 million. They all play for their national teams. Managing this, without a doubt, has to be the most difficult thing of all,” Cesc Fabregas said in Xabi Alonso’s documentary ‘The Architect’.

Unlike his tenure at Bayer Leverkusen, Xabi Alonso now faces the challenge of managing globally high-profile figures with imposing egos. Rumors have even circulated about tensions between him and players like Vinícius Jr., Rodrygo, and Federico Valverde. Although these issues seem to be resolved, he has yet to establish a dominant playing style since his arrival, hinting the difficulty of coaching top-class players.

While the management of stars is quite complex, Xabi Alonso faces a big problem in midfield. Anticipating his problematic absence, the coach was not in favor of Luka Modric’s departure, as he knew how important he was to the team. While Arda Guler, Jude Bellingham, and Aurelien Tchouameni shine, none of them is able to dominate the tempo of the game.

Real Madrid's Xabi Alonso and Vinicius Junior

Xabi Alonso, Head Coach of Real Madrid, consoles Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid.

In case Xabi Alonso fails to put together a winning run or does not manage to win the Copa del Rey, Real Madrid could decide to part ways with him, Spanish media report. Despite having imposed a brilliant tactical structure at Leverkusen, the coach has lost control of the locker room and is struggling to enforce his style of play, according to The Athletic. As a result, the upcoming matches could determine his future at the club.

Vinicius Jr. has reportedly made a surprising move that nears him to the Premier League amid Rodrygo's rise at Real Madrid

Report: Xabi Alonso target Rodrygo as key star Real Madrid

Rodrygo Goes has transformed from being sidelined at Real Madrid to becoming a pivotal player in resolving the team’s challenges. At the start of the 2025–26 season, Franco Mastantuono and Jude Bellingham assumed prominent roles on the right wing, relegating the Brazilian to a secondary position. Nevertheless, the 24-year-old star has reclaimed his significance within the team, with the coach planning to make him the focal point of the attack.

According to Diario Marca, Xabi Alonso wants to channel most attacking moves through Rodrygo first. His creative and organizational skills are seen as crucial in boosting the offense alongside Vinicius Jr and Kylian Mbappe. Since the Brazilian returned to top form, Real Madrid has shown marked improvement in their play, inspiring confidence in the coach that Rodrygo can become the key figure for his team.

