The Turf pub, nestled beside Wrexham’s Racecourse Ground, has always been more than just a local gathering place. It’s a symbol of community and camaraderie, a place where fans gather to celebrate victories and lament losses. Thanks to the global spotlight shone by the “Welcome to Wrexham” docuseries, The Turf has become a worldwide sensation, especially in recent years. Now, this iconic pub has undergone a remarkable transformation. It now expands upon its status as a must-visit destination for football fans and tourists alike.

Since the debut of “Welcome to Wrexham” three years ago, The Turf has been front and center as one of the show’s unexpected stars. The docuseries chronicles the journey of Wrexham under the ownership of Hollywood actors Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds. Thus, it has drawn attention from across the globe. Fans have flocked to Wrexham to experience the charm of The Turf firsthand, eager to see the place that has become so integral to the team’s story.

Recognizing its growing international fame, landlord Wayne Jones decided it was time for a refresh. Refurbished with new furnishings emblazoned with Turf and Wrexham, the pub is now ready for business as usual. It now gives it a vibrant, modern feel while maintaining its historic charm. Notable elements include customized seats for club director Humphrey Ker and owners Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds, and themselves.

Collaboration with local talent

The refurbishment was a collaborative effort, led by local company Carlick Contract Furniture. Wayne Jones has managed The Turf for the past 16 years and has been a lifelong Red Dragons supporter. Now, he has worked closely with Carlick to ensure the pub’s new look matched the team’s progress and the warmth of the welcome that visitors to Wrexham receive.

Simon Brennan, Carlick’s national sales manager, shared his excitement about the project on Facebook. He wrote: “As an ‘occasional drinker in The Turf, I got chatting to Wayne Jones who was keen to refresh the furniture—as it didn’t quite keep up with the speed of Wrexham AFC’s progress or match the warmth of welcome visitors to Wrexham/The Turf receive! With a little help from my team at Carlick Contract Furniture, we worked with Wayne to sprinkle some magic. This is the result.”

Pub steeped in history

The Turf’s makeover is just the latest chapter in its long and storied history. Originally known as the ‘Turf Tavern,’ historians believe the pub was built sometime between 1840 and 1844. Unlike any other bar in the UK, it is located on the grounds of a sports club. Additionally, it is recognized as the oldest public house at any sports stadium worldwide.

This deep connection to both Wrexham and the local community has made The Turf an integral part of the town’s identity. For Wayne Jones, running The Turf is not just a job, but a passion that ties him to the club he’s supported all his life.

With its fresh look, The Turf is ready to welcome another season of Wrexham at the Racecourse Ground. The updated interior features screen-printed table tops and custom-stitched outer seat backs, blending the old with the new to create a space that honors its rich history while embracing its newfound global fame.

