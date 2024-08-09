Wrexham will make their long-awaited return to League One, marking the club’s first appearance in English soccer’s third tier after 19 years. The journey back to this level has been nothing short of remarkable, driven by back-to-back automatic promotions. The Dragons have been receiving support from Hollywood for their recent comeback. However, manager Phil Parkinson has stressed that the team will play the underdog role in the next season.

Phil Parkinson, who has played a pivotal role in Wrexham‘s recent success, is fully aware of the daunting task ahead. The club’s meteoric rise from the National League to League One has been well-documented; nonetheless, Parkinson insists that this season will be a different beast. “We’ve got more of an underdog feel because you’re competing against your Birminghams and your Boltons and teams like that who have got huge spending power”, he explained to BBC. “We’ll enjoy playing that underdog card at times because it’s one we can use to our benefit.”

While the team’s recent success has created a buzz, the 56-year-old is quick to temper expectations with a dose of realism. The manager knows that Wrexham fans and players are excited about returning to League One. However, he also knows that there will be hurdles. “Yes, there is expectation on us,” he admitted. “But the only expectation I’ve got on the players is that we maintain standards and we play in a way which reflects on how we’ve done over the last few years.”

Wrexham faces big-spending rivals in League One

Wrexham’s rise has been fueled by the investment and support of Hollywood owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney. Their backing has allowed Parkinson to bring in high-profile signings, including stars like Paul Mullin and James McClean. However, Parkinson understands that financial backing alone won’t guarantee success in a division filled with clubs that boast significant spending power.

“I think also there’s a sense of realism as well, that the supporters know we are going into a tough division with a lot of big-spending clubs,” the Englishman noted. The challenge of competing against well-established teams like Birmingham and Bolton, both of whom have strong financial backing, is not lost on him. But rather than shy away from the challenge, Parkinson is eager to embrace it. “There’s lots of great games to look forward to this year and that’s the great thing for our supporters,” he added.

Importance of home support

One of the key factors behind Wrexham’s recent success has been the unwavering support of their fans. The Racecourse Ground, Wrexham’s historic home, has become a fortress; with capacity crowds turning out to support the team in recent seasons. Parkinson understands the vital role that the fans play in the club’s success. Thus, he is determined to maintain the intimidating atmosphere that has been a hallmark of their home games.

“The supporters have got a huge part to play,” Parkinson emphasized. “We’ve got to continue to make this place a very difficult place for the opposition to play and a fantastic place for our players to flourish and express themselves.” The manager is well aware of how the atmosphere at the Racecourse Ground has influenced results; so he is keen to ensure that it remains a formidable venue for visiting teams. “We want to make this a place teams really dread coming to play. The atmosphere helps with that and the way we go about our performance,” Parkinson said.

What did Parkinson say about League One opener?

As Wrexham prepares for their League One opener against Wycombe Wanderers, Parkinson remains focused on the task at hand. The match at the Racecourse Ground is already a sell-out; with the passionate Wrexham faithful eager to see their team compete at this level once again. Parkinson’s message to the fans and players is clear. He wants them to embrace the challenge, and maintain the high standards that have brought them this far. He has also suggested that they relish the opportunity to prove themselves as worthy competitors in League One.

While they may be underdogs, they are underdogs with a plan; and Parkinson is confident that his team can rise to the occasion. “Two years ago, we were going down to Aldershot and the year before that to Dover and Kings Lynn,” the manager reflected. “Now we are going to be running out at St Andrew’s [Birmingham] and grounds like that, teams with massive support. There’s so many mouth-watering games to look forward to during the season.”

