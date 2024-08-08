Out of the 72 teams in the English Football League (EFL), Paramount+ will be broadcasting one club more than any other between this opening weekend and the end of September. Unsurprisingly, League One side Wrexham AFC is the darling of CBS Sports. Interest in the Welsh side has skyrocketed in recent years due to the popularity of FX’s docuseries Welcome to Wrexham.

In total, nine Wrexham games will be streamed across Paramount+ through the end of September. The first of those nine matches is this Saturday at 12:30 PM ET at home against Wycombe Wanderers. This particular matchup is also available on television via CBS Sports Network.

Following close on the heels of Wrexham are, in the order of most matches scheduled on Paramount+:

Leeds United: 8 (including one League Cup game)

Cardiff City: 7 (including one League Cup game)

Norwich City: 7

Coventry City 6 (including one League Cup game)

Luton Town: 6

Sheffield United: 6 (including one League Cup game)

While Leeds United has the most Championship matches on U.S. television and streaming (7), the club that’s featured the fewest times is Millwall FC with just one Championship match.

Paramount+ deal means more EFL matches available in US

Under the new deal with CBS, 238 or more EFL games will be shown each season. The League Cup schedule remains the same compared to the previous ESPN+ agreement with 30 (or more) matches. The number of Championship games, however, has increased to a minimum of 155. Likewise, more League One and League Two games are planned (a minimum of 38). All 15 playoff matches are also available.

Paramount+ studio coverage of the EFL is set to be led by host Poppy Miller. The popular figure has also worked for the network during their presentation of the Italian Serie A. Miller will also be joined by analysts Nigel Reo-Coker and Mike Grella. Both former players previously played for English clubs during their careers.

Along with the trio, Geoff Shreeves and Anita Jones are set to provide on-site reports directly from the matches. CBS Sports’ rules analyst Christina Unkel will also be available during the EFL season as well. Former USMNT star striker Brian McBride and NYRB winger Lloyd Sam are scheduled to contribute to the CBS team during the first week of the season as well.

Two Championship matches on Friday, August 9th will kick off CBS Sports’ coverage of the 2024/25 season. Blackburn Rovers faces Derby County and Preston North End takes on Sheffield United at 3:00 PM ET. The former fixture can be found on both Paramount+ and CBS Sports Network. Fans can access the latter game on Paramount+ and the CBS Sports Golazo Network.

The full list of how many games will be featured for each club through September 30, 2024:

EFL Championship

Sheffield Wednesday: 5

Sunderland: 5

Watford: 5 (including one League Cup game)

West Bromwich Albion: 5

Blackburn Rovers: 4

Hull City: 4

Middlesbrough: 4 (including one League Cup game)

Plymouth Argyle: 4

Portsmouth: 4

Queens Park Rangers: 4

Swansea City: 4

Bristol City: 3 (including one League Cup game)

Burnley: 3

Stoke City: 3

Derby County: 2

Oxford United: 2

Preston North End: 2

Millwall: 1

League One

Wrexham: 9 (including one League Cup game)

Birmingham City: 3

Barnsley: 2

Bristol Rovers: 2 (including one League Cup game)

Crawley Town: 2

Reading: 2

Bolton Wanderers: 1

Burton Albion: 1

Exeter City: 1

Leyton Orient: 1

Peterborough United: 1

Shrewsbury Town: 1

Stockport County: 1

Wycombe Wanderers: 1

Blackpool: 0

Cambridge United: 0

Charlton Athletic: 0

Huddersfield Town: 0

Lincoln City: 0

Mansfield Town: 0

Northampton Town: 0

Rotherham: 0

Stevenage: 0

Wigan Athletic: 0

League Two

Milton Keynes Dons: 4 (including one League Cup game)

AFC Wimbledon: 1

Bradford City: 1

Doncaster Rovers: 1

Fleetwood Town: 1

Grimsby Town: 1

Harrogate Town: 1

Morecambe: 1

Notts County: 1

Salford City: 1

Accrington Stanley: 0

Barrow: 0

Bromley: 0

Carlisle United: 0

Cheltenham: 0

Chesterfield: 0

Colchester: 0

Crewe Alexandra: 0

Gillingham: 0

Newport County: 0

Port Vale: 0

Swindon Town: 0

Tranmere Rovers: 0

Walsall: 0

For games not streaming across Paramount+, matches will be available from the individual club websites. Check with each club for more details.

